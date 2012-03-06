Gallery: Boonen joins illustrious company in the "100 Club"

Image 1 of 30 Three riders entered the Roubaix velodrome in 2008, but only one of them had a sprint in them. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 30 Erik Zabel menaced his competition in the 90s and early 2000s. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Sean Kelly after his 1992 San Remo triumph. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 30 ... and the next guy in line - Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 T-Mobile enjoyed success with Zabel for a decade. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 30 Zabel's carries an impressive legacy in the sport. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 30 Super Mario Cipollini wins in 1998 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 30 Cipollini was winning way back in 1995. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 30 Bernard Hinault was as prolific as Eddy Merckx. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 30 Eddy Merckx in the 1976 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 30 Merckx was nicknamed the 'cannibal' for his dominating record. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 30 Cipollini in 2004. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 30 Robbie McEwen enjoyed a golden period just when Boonen had started to establish himself in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 30 McEwen was a regular at the Giro and Tour, here he takes a win in the 2006 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 30 Tom Boonen wins Paris-Roubaix in the world champion's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 30 Boonen winning a stage of Paris-Nice back in 2006. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 30 Tom Boonen in yellow in Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 30 The Tour has never been a perfect hunting ground for Boonen, but he did pick up the Maillot Vert once back in 2007. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 30 In the 2006 Tour de France, Boonen was impressive. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 30 Alessandro Petacchi took more than 100 wins between 2003-2007 alone. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 30 Boonen takes Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 30 'Ale Jet' takes a win in his stint for the ill-fated LPR team. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 30 Vuelta success for Boonen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 30 And another one... (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 30 Alessandro Petacchi formed a brilliant team with Erik Zabel. Both riders achieved more than 100 wins in their careers. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 30 Pocket rocket Robbie McEwen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 30 Belgian champion Johan Museeuw takes the first of three Tours of Flanders in 1993. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 30 Freddy Maertens capped a glorious comeback in 1981 by winning the Tour's green jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 30 Belgium's Rik Van Steenbergen won in 1954 (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 30 Jaan Kirsipuu (CKT Tmit - Champion System) was third on the stage. (Image credit: John Pierce - PhotoSport Int'l / Tour of China)

It's been a long time coming, and perhaps a little overdue, but Tom Boonen finally broke through for his 100th victory in Paris-Nice on Monday to write himself into the history books alongside the esteemed names of Eddy Merckx, Sean Kelly and Alessandro Petacchi, among others.

Having earned the moniker 'Tornado Tom' when he seemed invincible in the early and mid 2000s, it's a sign of the strength of the next generation of sprinters in Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), Mark Cavendish (Sky) and more recently Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Vini) that things had somewhat stalled for the big Belgian in recent years.

Fittingly however, he has made the milestone at a time when he seems back to his devastating best. Cyclingnews presents a photo montage of the Belgian's career victories to date, along with some of the elite company he joins in the '100 Club'.

To put Boonen's achievement in perspective, Alberto Contador, Lance Armstrong, Fausto Coppi, Djamolidine Abduzhaparov have all had less than 100 professional wins.

Boonen's key victories include a world road race title in 2005, two Tours of Flanders, three Paris-Roubaix, two wins at Gent-Wevelgem, as well as six stages of the Tour de France.