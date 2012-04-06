Video: Taylor Phinney on his new BMC GranFondo GF01 for Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 3 American Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) before the race (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 3 Taylor Phinney on the start ramp (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Your first Paris-Roubaix deserves a special bike and Taylor Phinney will be hoping his BMC Granfondo is exactly that on Sunday. The second year professional, along with his seven teammates, will all be lining-up in Compiègne with the Swiss company’s new racing model.

You can read Cyclingnews’ James’ Huang’s expert opinion on the bike, right here but in this exclusive video Taylor Phinney takes Cyclingnews through his new bike and some of the aspects and specifications he hopes will help carry him to a successful race on Sunday.

Key features on the GF01 include use of BMC's Tuned Compliance Concept, as well as a new concept called 'angle compliance'. As on the TeamMachine SLR01, the new GF01 features specially shaped tube sections to promote directional flex over bumps.

