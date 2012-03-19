Paris-Roubaix announces 25 invited teams

Image 1 of 2 Spectators in the Arenberg Forest try to catch a glimpse of the oncoming riders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The Paris-Roubaix peloton takes a corner (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

The Amaury Sport Organisation (AS), the organiser for Paris-Roubaix, has announced today the 25 teams which will comprise the field for the "Queen of the Classics" on April 8, 2012. As the race is a part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) WorldTour, all 18 ProTeams automatically receive invitations. The peloton will be completed by seven Professional Continental teams who have garnered wildcard invitations.

All four French Pro Continental teams earned invitations, Bretagne-Schuller, Cofidis, Saur-Sojasun and Team Europcar, while Farnese Vini-Selle Italia, Project 1t4i and Team NetApp round out the wildcard selections.

The 2011 edition of Paris-Roubaix was won by Johan Vansummeren in a solo victory, with Fabian Cancellara winning the sprint for second from Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank Cycling Team), Grégory Rast (Team RadioShack) and Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Highroad) 19 seconds later.

ProTeams for Paris-Roubaix

AG2R-La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)

FDJ-Big Mat (Fra)

Garmin-Barracuda (USA)

GreenEdge Cycling Team (Aus)

Katusha Team (Rus)

Lampre-ISD (Ita)

Liquigas-Cannondale (Ita)

Lotto Belisol Team (Bel)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Omega Pharma-Quickstep (Bel)

Rabobank Cycling Team (Ned)

RadioShack-Nissan (Lux)

Sky Procycling (GBr)

Team Saxo Bank (Den)

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Pro Continental wildcard selections for Paris-Roubaix

Bretagne-Schuller (Fra)

Cofidis, Le Crédit En Ligne (Fra)

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia (GBr)

Project 1t4i (Ned)

Saur-Sojasun (Fra)

Team Europcar (Fra)

Team NetApp (Ger)