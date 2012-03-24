Video: Cyclingnews guide to the Spring Classics
Step-by-step guide as the season accelerates in northern Europe
The Classics season is now underway and with six more ahead of us in the next three weeks, Cyclingnews brings you a beginner's guide to what's in store in the days ahead.
Gent-Wevelgem takes place this Sunday, starting off the cobbled classics that also comprise the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Then after that we move on to the region of Ardennes, where Philippe Gilbert dominated in 2011, for three more.
Cyclingnews will bring you unrivalled coverage of these fabled races, so stay with us over the next few weeks as all the drama unfolds.
