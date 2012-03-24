Trending

Video: Cyclingnews guide to the Spring Classics

Step-by-step guide as the season accelerates in northern Europe

Image 1 of 3

The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix take an incredible toll on bike and rider.

The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix take an incredible toll on bike and rider.
(Image credit: Matt Pacocha)
Image 2 of 3

The Amstel Gold Race is known for its short, sharp hills as well as many, many pieces of road furniture and roundabouts.

The Amstel Gold Race is known for its short, sharp hills as well as many, many pieces of road furniture and roundabouts.
(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
Image 3 of 3

The start in Liege.

The start in Liege.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

The Classics season is now underway and with six more ahead of us in the next three weeks, Cyclingnews brings you a beginner's guide to what's in store in the days ahead.

Related Articles

The ever-evolving classics

Cyclingnews' guide to the 2012 Spring Classics

Farrar driven for Classics success

Video: White looks ahead to Classics

Gent-Wevelgem takes place this Sunday, starting off the cobbled classics that also comprise the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Then after that we move on to the region of Ardennes, where Philippe Gilbert dominated in 2011, for three more.

Cyclingnews will bring you unrivalled coverage of these fabled races, so stay with us over the next few weeks as all the drama unfolds.