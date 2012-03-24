Video: Cyclingnews guide to the Spring Classics

Image 1 of 3 The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix take an incredible toll on bike and rider. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha) Image 2 of 3 The Amstel Gold Race is known for its short, sharp hills as well as many, many pieces of road furniture and roundabouts. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 3 of 3 The start in Liege. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

The Classics season is now underway and with six more ahead of us in the next three weeks, Cyclingnews brings you a beginner's guide to what's in store in the days ahead.

Gent-Wevelgem takes place this Sunday, starting off the cobbled classics that also comprise the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Then after that we move on to the region of Ardennes, where Philippe Gilbert dominated in 2011, for three more.

