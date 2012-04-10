Pro bike: Svein Tuft's GreenEdge Scott CR1 Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 18 GreenEdge bikes were fitted with traditional box-section aluminum tubular wheels almost across the board the day before Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 18 Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) plants himself atop Prologo's Scratch Pro Plus saddle. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 18 The Scott CR1 frame isn't set up for internal routing of Shimano Di2 wires so GreenEdge mechanics have to improvise - here wrapping the whole chain stay and the underlying wire in electrical tape. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 18 25mm-wide Continental Competition Pro Limited ProTection tubulars mounted on Ambrosio Nemesis alloy rims for GreenEdge rider Svein Tuft. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 18 The seat stays on GreenEdge's Scott CR1 are very flat but also very wide. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 18 Scott strategically flattens the stays on GreenEdge's CR1 frame to help promote vertical flex when hitting cobbles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 18 Carbon-bodied Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals for Svein Tuft. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 18 The seat stay wishbone is stoutly built to combat side-to-side flex but the tubes flatten immediately below it. Note the tidy carbon fiber number plate holder bolted behind the brake caliper. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 18 You can just see the magnet that's glued to the chain stay peeking out behind the spider. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 18 GreenEdge team mechanics built traditional alloy box-section wheels around Shimano Dura-Ace hubs for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 18 GreenEdge will race Paris-Roubaix on Scott's latest CR1 roadster. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 18 Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) will race Paris-Roubaix using this SRM power meter. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 18 An all-alloy cockpit from PRO for GreenEdge's Svein Tuft. The PLT stem is a more aggressive -10 (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 18 Big 53/44T chainrings are well suited to Paris-Roubaix's flat parcours. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 18 GreenEdge team mechanics affixed this simple chain watcher to Svein Tuft's Scott CR1 for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 18 An 11-23T Shimano Dura-Ace cassette for GreenEdge rider Svein Tuft. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 18 Elite Ciussi alloy cages provide a firmer hold on bottles over the cobbles than the company's carbon offerings. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 18 Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 satellite shifter is mounted up top next to the stem so GreenEdge rider Svein Tuft can still shift while on the cobbles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

While Paris-Roubaix's pan-flat parcours would seemingly make aerodynamics a priority, the brutal cobbles instead demand the most attention. Canadian rider Svein Tuft and the rest of the Australia-registered GreenEdge team will set aside their usual Scott Foils at Paris-Roubaix in favor of the softer-riding CR1. Straight out of the box, the CR1 already includes many of the features many riders seek in a cobbles bike, making it a convenient turnkey solution for the Hell of the North.

Scott redesigned its once flagship CR1 model late in 2009, shifting its focus from all-out stiffness and light weight to a refined ride quality courtesy of specially engineered shaping in the rear end and fork. The so-called SDS (Shock Damping System) consists of several dramatically flattened sections on the seat stays and chain stays plus careful tuning in the fork blades designed to flex on bigger impacts. Claimed movement is surprisingly minimal but even so, it's more than what's available on the Foil so Tuft and the rest of the GreenEdge crew will likely appreciate it nonetheless.

Interestingly enough, geometry is mostly shared with the Foil – wheelbase and chain stay length are identical and the head tube is actually steeper – so there's no additional stability gained in making the switch but Tuft does have room for 25mm-wide Continental tubular tires.

Build kit on Tuft's bike consists of a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group and SRM power meter, a PRO all-alloy cockpit and carbon seatpost, a well padded Prologo Scratch Pro Plus saddle, and traditional box-section alloy tubular wheels built with Shimano Dura-Ace hubs and Ambrosio Nemesis rims joined with 14-gauge straight stainless steel spokes laced three-cross with brass nipples.

Total weight as pictured was unavailable – unfortunately team mechanics allowed us to shoot detailed photographs but not weigh the thing without the team director's approval (and he wasn't around to ask).

