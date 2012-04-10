Pro bike: Svein Tuft's GreenEdge Scott CR1 Paris-Roubaix

GreenEdge turns to Scott's softer-riding CR1 for Paris-Roubaix
While Paris-Roubaix's pan-flat parcours would seemingly make aerodynamics a priority, the brutal cobbles instead demand the most attention. Canadian rider Svein Tuft and the rest of the Australia-registered GreenEdge team will set aside their usual Scott Foils at Paris-Roubaix in favor of the softer-riding CR1. Straight out of the box, the CR1 already includes many of the features many riders seek in a cobbles bike, making it a convenient turnkey solution for the Hell of the North.
Scott redesigned its once flagship CR1 model late in 2009, shifting its focus from all-out stiffness and light weight to a refined ride quality courtesy of specially engineered shaping in the rear end and fork. The so-called SDS (Shock Damping System) consists of several dramatically flattened sections on the seat stays and chain stays plus careful tuning in the fork blades designed to flex on bigger impacts. Claimed movement is surprisingly minimal but even so, it's more than what's available on the Foil so Tuft and the rest of the GreenEdge crew will likely appreciate it nonetheless.
Interestingly enough, geometry is mostly shared with the Foil – wheelbase and chain stay length are identical and the head tube is actually steeper – so there's no additional stability gained in making the switch but Tuft does have room for 25mm-wide Continental tubular tires.
Build kit on Tuft's bike consists of a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group and SRM power meter, a PRO all-alloy cockpit and carbon seatpost, a well padded Prologo Scratch Pro Plus saddle, and traditional box-section alloy tubular wheels built with Shimano Dura-Ace hubs and Ambrosio Nemesis rims joined with 14-gauge straight stainless steel spokes laced three-cross with brass nipples.
Total weight as pictured was unavailable – unfortunately team mechanics allowed us to shoot detailed photographs but not weigh the thing without the team director's approval (and he wasn't around to ask).
Complete bike specifications
