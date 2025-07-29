Mother, mentor and meteor on a bike - Road and track success with US team leads Cuban Marlies Mejías back towards Olympic Games

'Marlies lives at the intersection of performance and purpose, and she's just getting started' says team director

Marlies Mejías wins the first day of racing at Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic, the Capitol Cup 2025
Marlies Mejías wins the first day of racing at Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic, the Capitol Cup 2025 (Image credit: Darrell Parks / Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28)
Marlies Mejías is one of the most explosive riders in any women's event - be it on the road or on the track. Even when she doesn't have a number pinned to her back, she doesn't slow down much in life at all, as her priorities are being, first and foremost, a mother, as well as a mentor for her daughter and advocate for Cuban athletes.

Even though the word 'deceleration' is not in her physical repertoire, either in English or Spanish, a mid-summer break at the end of July was well-deserved from all the trips she has taken to various podiums. The running count for the Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 sprinter stood at 34 top 3s from February to early July, including stages and one-day race wins, omnium and classification titles as well as track success.

