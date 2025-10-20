Lorena Wiebes, Tadej Pogačar… Dušan Rajović? – Which rider won the most road races in 2025?

With the international road racing calendar wrapping up on Sunday, the road season has officially drawn to a close at the end of another exciting year of racing.

We saw a Giro d'Italia decided on the penultimate day, a Tour de France Femmes won by a returning superstar, and Monuments dominated by some of the best riders of their generation, who broke multiple records along the way.

Whilst dozens of different riders won across the season that spanned from January to October, we also saw a few riders have prolific, even dominant years, taking more wins than anyone else.

It's probably unsurprising to read that, with all the racing wrapped up, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) was the most winning road rider of 2025, racking up 25 wins from 53 race days on the road. An unbeatably fast sprinter, Wiebes starts as the favourite in any race with a vaguely fast finish, and duly delivered this year, taking her biggest win haul yet, and more than any rider in the men's or women's pelotons.

On the men's side, it was equally predictable that Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) came away with the most wins in 2025 with 20, though it was surprisingly close in the end, with French sprinter Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) scoring win number 19 on the final day of racing. The Slovenian was nearly dethroned.

In quality of wins, however, Pogačar's are unmatched by anyone – this season and practically ever – with three Monument wins, the Tour de France and World Championships among his 20 victories. Seventeen were WorldTour, too, compared to just six at that level for Magnier.

Among the list of the most successful riders, there aren't many surprises, but there are a few, like the Serbian rider you've probably never even heard of, and the Women's WorldTour riders tied on victories. With 2025 all done and dusted on the road, here's a quick run through of the most successful riders of the year by wins.

Lorena Wiebes – 25 wins (19 WorldTour)

As we've already said, Lorena Wiebes took the most individual wins on the road. Her 25 victories included a whopping 19 at Women's WorldTour level – no lower-level farming needed when you're as good as she is – including the inaugural Milan-San Remo Donne, the Netherlands national championships, and two stages of the Tour de France. She also won five out of six stages and the GC of the Simac Ladies Tour, and four sprint classifications in stage races.

Oh, and that 25 doesn't even include her rainbow jersey at the Gravel World Championships, a win in the Gravel World Series, or her European title in the omnium on the track, so she's actually won even more than that.

Tadej Pogačar – 20 wins (17 WT)

He was run close, but Tadej Pogačar did it again, and rounded out the year as the rider with the most wins for the second year running. He didn't match his 2024 tally of 25 wins, but with three Monuments, the Tour title and another rainbow jersey under his belt, there's very little to complain about. The Amstel Gold Race and Paris-Roubaix may stand out as ones he could have won, but the Slovenian pretty much won everything he tried to this year, plus some extras.

Paul Magnier – 19 wins (6 WT)

Paul Magnier won five times just last week in China (Image credit: Getty Images)

French sprinter Paul Magnier had a big year of picking up wins, mainly at .Pro and .1 level, but wins nonetheless. He's the kind of rider that, when he gets in a streak of wins, he keeps going. He won four stages at the Tour of Slovakia, four at the CRO Race, and five at the Tour of Guangxi. In the end, he was only one away from matching Pogačar after scoring win number 19 in Guangxi on Sunday. Riding on the same team as Tim Merlier, he'll be hoping for some more WorldTour opportunities next year so more of his victories can come at the top level.

Isaac del Toro – 16 wins (1 WT)

Isaac del Toro had a hugely successful second year as a pro – and to think he almost won the Giro d'Italia, too, had it not been for his tactical faux pas on stage 20 to Sestriére where he refused to work with Richard Carapaz to bring back eventual overall winner Simon Yates. He's become a machine at winning Pro-level one-day races, especially in the autumn, taking half of his wins since August. Surprisingly, he's only won one at WorldTour level, the stage he took at the Giro, so converting quantity into quality will be his next step.

Tim Merlier – 16 wins (8 WT)

Many will debate who is the best sprinter, with Jasper Philipsen and Jonathan Milan definitely in the conversation too, but numbers-wise, Tim Merlier wins that competition for 2025. He's taken 16 wins this year, half of them at WorldTour level, beating all of the top sprinters along the way. Two of his wins were stages of the Tour, too, which is surely his biggest success, and he exactly matched his win tally from 2024.

Mads Pedersen – 14 wins (7 WT)

Mads Pedersen won four stages at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen ended his season at the European Championships with 14 wins to his name, after a hugely successful spring and Giro - where he won four stages and the points classification. He backed that up at the Vuelta a España, too, with another stage and points jersey. His Gent-Wevelgem title and sprint classification wins at both the Giro and Vuelta will be among his best accomplishments, and he's become pretty unbeatable in uphill, punchy sprints.

Matthew Brennan – 14 wins (4 WT)

Matthew Brennan had a breakout year in 2025, and comes away as one of the top 10 most successful riders, even taking four wins at WorldTour level in the year he turned 20. He's a rider built in the mould of someone like Peter Sagan, so we can expect lots more wins from him in the future.

Dušan Rajović – 14 wins (0 WT)

Now, this is the first name on this list that may be entirely new to you. Dušan Rajović, who rides for Team Solution Tech-Vini Fantini, racked up 14 wins this year, more than most other riders. He might not make other year-end lists, as only four of his wins were at 'professional' level (UCI 2.2 races aren't counted as professional) but he still won 14 times, and raced at WorldTour level several times. Astonishingly, the Serbian rider doesn't have a contract announced for 2025, but surely will find a home given his propensity for picking up wins.

Jarno Widar – 13 wins (0 WT)

Jarno Widar is another rider whose win tally might be discounted for the number of non-professional races in it, but that's because Widar is still an under-23 rider. At that level, however, he's been prolific, picking up 13 victories in 2025, including stages at all of the most important U23 races, the Tour de l'Avenir, Ronde de l'Isard and the Giro Next Gen. He capped it off with the European road race title, and he turns pro next year with the new Lotto-Intermarché project.

Marlen Reusser – 11 wins (7 WT)

Becoming world champion was the crowning achievement of Reusser's 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a variety of reasons, the most successful female riders don't win as much as their male counterparts. One of the biggest factors being the lack of races. The women's calendar just doesn't have the huge breadth of .Pro, .1 and .2 races that exist on the men's side. That said, two riders still managed to pick up 11 wins, with Marlen Reusser the first. Seven of her wins came at WorldTour level, plus three in championships, so only one was a lower-level race. Her highlights will include the world time trial title, overall victory at home at the Tour de Suisse, and opening stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.

Demi Vollering – 11 wins (6 WT)

Matching Reusser on 11 wins is Demi Vollering, who also took more than half of those at WorldTour level. Though she's the third-most successful female rider of the year, Vollering will probably come away from 2025 thinking more about what she didn't win than what she did, as she missed out on victory at the Tour de France Femmes and the World Championships, and 'only' won one Classic, Strade Bianche. She's a rider who has big goals, so although she finished the year with a European title, she will be thinking about how she can tick off some more ambitions next year.

Olav Kooij – 11 wins (5 WT)

Lastly, the last rider to break the 10 pro wins mark was Visma-Lease a Bike sprinter Olav Kooij. He won 11 times this year, including twice at the Giro – only his second Grand Tour, and the first one he finished – and dominating the Tour of Britain. For him, his next step will be upping the number of WorldTour wins, and hopefully adding some more Grand Tour stages to his 2026 tally.