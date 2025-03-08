Strade Bianche Women: Demi Vollering powers away from Anna van der Breggen to take thrilling victory in Siena

Van der Breggen takes second after duel with former teammate as Pauline Ferrand-Prévot finishes third

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 11st Strade Bianche 2025, Women's Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
An emotional Vollering arrives at the finish line in Siena(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) won the Strade Bianche Women ahead of Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), becoming the third woman to win the race twice.

Vollering and Van der Breggen get away from the rest of the favourites before Siena

