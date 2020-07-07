Katusha clothing: Details, pricing and highlights from the 2020 range

In somewhat of a backwards timeline, Katusha was a title sponsor within the WorldTour long before it existed as a standalone company. Russian benefactor Igor Makarov launched the Russian cycling project that operated as Team Katusha between 2009 and 2016 before continuing as Katusha-Alpecin. The team later folded in 2019, but not before the now-household name in cycling was launched as a clothing brand in 2016.

Enter Katusha Sports, "right in between the technical and the designer brands," according to CEO Jean Philippe-Torgue at launch. In the three short years since, Katusha clothing has fast caught up with the market leaders and now offers a full spectrum of cycling clothing, ranging from cycling jerseys, waterproof jackets to bib shorts and more.

So confident Katusha is in its range, the brand offers a '30 days to fall in love' policy, where you can return your purchase for a full refund or replacement if you're not completely 'in love'.

Scroll down for a roundup of our favourite picks from the Katusha range, or head to the bottom for a short explanation of the range hierarchy, technologies employed and more.

Katusha clothing

Light Rain Jacket

A packable jacket for changeable weather

Price: €280.00 | Best for: Changeable weather | Colours: 1

Small, lightweight and stretchable

Waterproof rated to 20,000mm

Breathable to 20000 g/m2/24h

One colour available

The Light Rain Jacket is designed as a solution to intermittent showers and changeable conditions. It uses what Katusha calls a '2.5 layers fabric' which balances waterproofing and breathability.

With fully taped seams and a waterproof central front zipper, rain is kept on the outside, while the access points to your jersey pockets use magnets for automatic closure.

The waist features an elongated tail, and both the waist and wrists are elasticated for a secure, water-free fit. Reflective detailing features on the elongated tail and across the Ergonomic Line along the shoulders, as well as throughout the Katusha branding across the entire jacket.

Icon Bib Shorts

Comfortable for racing, endurance, gravel and more

Price: €200.00 | Best for: Anything | Colours: 16

Versatility

Range of colours

Some colours are sheer and discolour with water

The staple in the Katusha range, Icon is designed to be versatile and comfortable. Using the TM Evo 3D Pad, the Icon bibs put a super soft material against your skin for ultimate comfort. The pad is also made using recycled materials that are designed to decompose more quickly - not to the point that they'll fall apart in the saddle, but quickly enough to be better for our environment at the end of their lifecycle.

The bib shorts employ Katusha's 37.5 technology to keep your core temperature cool, and the elasticated bib straps are perforated for increased breathability on warm days.

The leg grippers are sizeable without being too substantial, and the elasticity negates discomfort or over-compression.

There are 16 different colours available, though the asphalt does discolour with rain or sweat, so those wanting to finish their ride looking as fresh as they started might want to stick with black or navy.

Light Wind Vest

Stowable, versatile and comfortable with easy access to pockets

Price: €110.00 | Best for: Long days and cold starts | Colours: 1

Magnetic pocket access

Reflective detailing

Sizes up small

One of the standout performers in the Katusha range for us is the Light Wind Vest. A simple proposition but executed well, it combines Katusha's technologies to create a versatile gilet that matches just about any kit and is suitable for almost any ride.

Ii uses wind-block fabric at the front paired with a high collar, and 37.5 mesh at the back to regulate temperature, there are two pocket access points at the kidneys which auto-close with magnets, and the elongated elastic tail uses a silicone gripper to keep it in place. There's also a reflective strip across the tail and throughout the Katusha branding.

Superlight Jersey

A core temperature-regulating jersey with reflective detailing and race-ready fit

Price: €140.00 | Best for: Casual rides, all-day epics | Colours: 25

Range of colours

Cam-lock zipper

Reflective detailing

37.5 technology

The Katusha Superlight jersey is rather self-explanatory in what it offers: a lightweight jersey designed for warm weather.

Using Katusha's new 37.5 superlight mesh material, which is placed strategically throughout, and paired with 37.5 regular mesh, the Superlight Jersey is designed to maintain your core temperature and keep you comfortable on long, hard days in the saddle.

There are three standard rear pockets, a cam-lock zipper and reflective detailing throughout to improve safety in low light conditions.

Merino Jersey

Designed with versatility and warmth in mind

Price: €150.00 | Best for: All-day rides in poor conditions | Colours: 1

Warmth

Moisture-wicking

Odour-resistant

Only one colour available

Short sleeve only

The Merino Jersey is designed for cooler days on the bike. By virtue of its 61% merino wool construction, the jersey is warm, wicking, and odour resistant, but short sleeves add to the range of temperatures in which it can be worn.

There is also a base layer, jacket, bib shorts and socks within the merino collection, although no long sleeve jersey, so those who want to keep their elbows will need arm warmers. Although, riding with short-sleeves and arm warmers does offer versatility in intermittent conditions.

Allure Bib Shorts

Women-specific bib shorts with versatility at the core

Price: €180.00 | Best for: Women of all disciplines from cafe riding to gravel racing | Colours: 10

Women's specific construction

Range of colours

No aero option that the men enjoy

While women aren't quite privy to the same broad range of options as men, there is still myriad choice courtesy of Katusha's Allure range.

Allure as a moniker is given to jerseys, shorts, bib shorts, jackets, base layers and more, but it's the bib shorts we've handpicked here. With a female-specific form and chamois pad, the Allure bib shorts offer as much versatility as the men's Icon range, utilising the same TMirror technology for pad comfort and reflective branding for low-light visibility.

Superlight Base Layer

To sleeve or not to sleeve, that is the question

Price: €50.00 - €60.00 | Best for: Summer riding and racing | Colours: Sleeveless 7, short sleeve 3

Lightweight airy construction

Choice of sleeves

Range of colours

With a choice of sleeveless or short sleeve, the Superlight Base Layer is made using lightweight construction for increased breathability and comfort.

Like the Superlight jersey, the base layer uses a combination of regular and superlight 37.5 mesh material to help regulate core temperature. Flatlock stitching and a soft neck nape is used to improve comfort, and the slightly elongated tail is added to prevent the base layer from riding up when in an aggressive position.

Katusha clothing range explained

In a departure from the norm, Katusha's range is refreshingly simple to decipher. With range titles such as Aero, and Merino, you can probably guess what they're designed for, but the full spectrum of collections is outlined as follows:

Construction ranges explained

Aero: Uses the fastest of technologies and form-fitting shape to put speed above all

Nano: Ultra-lightweight woven materials to keep weight at a minimum

Superlight: Lightweight construction, versatile application, and highly breathable to account for the hottest days in the saddle

Icon: Designed for maximum comfort using soft materials for those big days out

Merino: Blending merino wool for warmth and odour resistance for those cooler days

Allure: Katusha's all-encompassing women's collection with everything from top to toe and bright and floral to sleek and stealthy.

Design ranges explained

Beyond: Beyond is stylish and contemporary, using geometrical shapes and bold colours to stand out from the crowd

Breakaway: Inspired out of Team Katusha's heritage, Breakaway blends the sangre (blood) red and light blue colours made famous by Kittel and co.

Essential: Covering the majority of Katusha designs, Essential uses clean lines, block colouring and a range of muted colours for timeless style.

Greipel Fight ALS: Fighting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease, part of the proceeds from the sale of the André Greipel Fight ALS kit will go to advance research into ALS.

Pro Team Bigla Katusha: Replicating the team kit of now-former-sponsored women's team, Bigla Katusha.

Pro Team Israel Start-Up Nation: Replicating the team kit of Katusha's WorldTour presence, Israel Start-Up Nation, home to riders such as TT-specialist Alex Dowsett, sprint sensation Andre Greipel, and nicest-guy-in-the-peloton Nathan Haas.

Pro Team Katusha Alpecin: Replicating the team kit of now-folded team Katusha Alpecin, the team that ran from 2017 to 2019 after Alpecin joined Katusha as title sponsor - home to Marcel Kittel, Alexander Kristoff, Marco Haller and more.

Technologies explained

Ergonomic Line: A unique ergonomic cut across the shoulders which aims to increase the range of available movement.

Visibility: Reflective detailing is used widely across the Katusha range to increase visibility and safety on the road.

37.5: Using active particles from volcanic sand, 37.5 reacts to humidity to increase warmth when cold and breathability when the going gets tough.

C-Change: A membrane that reacts to temperature changes. When warm, the membrane opens to allow heat to easily escape. When cold, the membrane contracts and keeps body heat in place.

WB-400: A softshell fabric that is breathable, yet water-repellent and stretchy.

TM EVO & TMirror: TMirror project technology, which puts each component in reverse to position a soft and flat surface against your skin.

TM Armadillo: Using the same TMirror technology, Armadillo adds a layer of 3D light mesh to account for extra movement in the saddle.