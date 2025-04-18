Assos Mille GTS S11 bib shorts review: Hot weather standouts and very comfortable, but not without flaw

The Assos Mille GTS S11 might just be the best pair of Assos shorts I’ve worn. New and updated features refine the comfort levels and put a real focus on breathability and temperature regulation in warmer conditions. This does come at a price though, and some features have less desirable surprise side effects.

Pros

  • +

    Lightweight fabrics and straps are great in warmer conditions

  • +

    Chamois works brilliantly for male anatomy

  • +

    Short and long leg options suit different styles

  • +

    Leg grippers are effective and very low profile

Cons

  • -

    Chamois design does create a bulge and can feel higher volume

  • -

    Price is on the higher side

  • -

    Proprietary fabric names require much explanation

  • -

    Hairy legs can scupper the leg grippers

Assos Mille GTS S11 Bib Shorts

Price: £215 / €250 / $280

Sizes: XS – 3XL

Weight: 184g Size Medium

Colours: Black

Main fabric: 80% Polyamide / 20% Elastane

The Assos Mille GTS S11 bib shorts are the latest addition to the historic Swiss brand's comfort and endurance focussed Mille range. Whereas the Equipe line is focussed on racing, compression, and aerodynamics, the Mille kits put some of those more to the backseat. However, the Mille GTS S11 bib shorts do draw some inspiration from the Equipe line-up, implementing some lower level compression for comfort, while having enhanced breathability features. These are a pair of cycling shorts that excel in warmer environments, be that out in the sun or on the indoor trainer.

Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Different leg length options provide different style choices, while the finish and quality of materials is superb. Smart features and technologies add up well, but the front bulge that these shorts create is a bit conspicuous compared to most. 8/10
Chamois quality Assos chamois are legendary, and the Mille GTS is no different, but the added features only really add to the hot weather performance. The front volume can feel a bit much at times, so it’s not perfect.9/10
Comfort and fitA broad size range is good to cover a lot of different people’s needs, while the Medium fit me perfectly. They are an incredibly comfortable pair of shorts.10/10
StrapsThe straps distribute pressure evenly and comfortably while being perforated to avoid any heat buildup. The X alignment at the rear and the additional support to the chamois are clever designs.10/10
ValueThese are a very good pair of cycling shorts, and in warmer weather their performance is definitely standout. For most occasions and especially UK weather, it is hard to justify the added cost over the Mille GT or other strong cheaper competitors.8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 90%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

