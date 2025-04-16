Castelli Unlimited cargo bib shorts review: A great all-rounder for road and gravel duties

Secure pockets, an excellent chamois, and decent grippers make the latest Castelli Unlimited cargo bibs a great choice.

Castelli Unlimited cargo bib shorts
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

While not as premium as many in the Castelli range, the Unlimited cargo bib shorts strike an excellent balance between being adventure-ready, and maintaining on-road capabilities too. If you like secure pockets, too, then they're a great option for you.

Pros

    All day comfort, even off the bike

    Secure pockets

    Relatively good value

Cons

    Sizing can be tricky - Go a size up

Castelli Unlimited cargo bibs

RRP: £139.00 / $159.99
Sizes: XS-3XL
Colours: Black, grey, olive

With a heritage extending to the 19th Century, Castelli has been a cycling clothing staple for over a century. To me, Castelli is synonymous with high-quality, aerodynamic clothing and ‘race fit,’ so it's interesting to see it turn its hand to the world of adventure and off-road clothing, with its associated compromises of comfort and fit. This is nothing brand new for the brand, but as with most gravel-oriented garments they are far less established than road-going counterparts. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aestheticsasteful colour choices, relatively simple construction and not overtly flashy8/10
Comfort and fitVery comfortable with no squeezing, and minimal chafing from rubber mouldings. The location of the bib straps is a little odd.8/10
PocketsSecure with a top flap, reasonably sized and easy to access. The rear pockets are a practical size too.9/10
Thermal managementGood at wicking sweat, but also bad at letting in wind, rain and mud. they are a summer bib short though.8/10
ValueOn par with the ‘adventure’ bibs market, and reasonable value for a good quality product. 9/10
TotalRow 5 - Cell 1 86%
Varun Jyothykumar
Varun Jyothykumar
Contributor

Varun writes freelance for Cyclingnews and, in his free time, teaches Design and Technology in a secondary school, runs, hillwalks and more often than not can be found riding his bikes. He’s a self-described tinkerer who started off riding rickety steel town bikes growing up in India, then rebuilt a vintage Raleigh at university and has been tinkering, making, and riding ever since. He’s tried most things once (even road bikes and ultra racing) but these days, is much more at home on his steel Stayer UG gravel bike, his singlespeed MTB, and vintage Raleigh Record Ace fixie. He doesn’t own a car (and says he probably never will…) so is forever talking about durability, practicality, riding in all seasons, exposed gear cables. Oh, and full mudguards are a must. 

