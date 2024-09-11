MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Lab tested: We pressure-mapped 15 pairs of bib shorts to see how much difference they can make

By
published

We tested 15 different pairs of bib shorts - from different brands and price points - on two different saddles to understand their impact on comfort and help you choose your own

Shorts pressure mapping
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Having pulled together our guide to the best cargo bib shorts, as well as having a hand in our even bigger overarching guide to the best cycling shorts, I am always at pains to point out that they are a very personal item. I stop short of recommending one chamois specifically over another as even among my colleagues in the small Cyclingnews tech team, there is a noticeable variety between what we each like to ride. 

Shorts pressure mapping
Each pair of shorts was tested on a saddle I know I get on with, a Selle Italia SLR Superflow...(Image credit: Will Jones)
Saddle Pressure: Selle Italia SLR Superflow
Short No.Max Pressure Left (mbar)Max Pressure Right (mbar)
1369409
2362438
3391453
4413461
5392448
6456461
7367427
8337433
9323426
10393442
11355432
12419465
13455453
14350438
15411422
Saddle Pressure: Fizik Terra Argo
Short No.Max Pressure Left (mbar)Max Pressure Right (mbar)
1321482
2286541
3327471
4273540
5238556
6368572
7122428
8325516
9278520
10336525
11317492
12373570
13345531
14278445
15278433
A visual output of saddle pressure mapping
(Image credit: Will Jones / Jon Wild)
A visual output of saddle pressure mapping
(Image credit: Will Jones / Jon Wild)

