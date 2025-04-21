Castelli Entrata 2 bib shorts review: Impressive comfort at a great price, but there are better value options out there

Combining a quality chamois pad with a comfortable fit, in the more budget friendly bib shorts market the Entrata 2 make a good case for themselves

By published
Entrnta bib shorts
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Castelli Entrata 2 bib shorts are possibly the best performing pair of shorts I’ve tested for under £100, with a good quality chamois and great performance in warmer conditions. However, for a small amount more investment, you can get a significantly more impressive pair of bib shorts that perform better in many areas.

Pros

  • +

    Exceptionally good value

  • +

    Upper is nicely breathable for warmer conditions

  • +

    Leg grippers are effective and low volume

Cons

  • -

    Chamois pad is comfortable, but not Castelli’s best

  • -

    Lack of flat-lock seams internally can cause imprints

  • -

    A little more money can get net you a noticeably better pair

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Castelli Entranta 2 Bib Shorts

Price: £99 / €99.95 / $159.99

Sizes: XS – 3L

Weight: 169g Size Medium

Colours: Black / Belgian Blue

Main fabric: 80% Polyamide / 20% Elastane

The Castelli Entrata 2 shorts are the brand’s entry level offering , designed to hit the more budget end of the best cycling shorts market segment. In fact they are Castelli’s only pair of bib shorts that come under the £100 mark, putting them in line with other more budget friendly bib short offerings. They are also available in a waist short option for those who prefer that design. In terms of function, there appears to be no listed differences between the Entrata and Entrata 2 shorts, while aesthetically the reflective panels on the rear of the leg have been reduced in size.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Just the two colour options compared to the Espresso range’s 11. Features like the low volume leg grippers are appreciated and they are effective. Flat-lock seams are lacking though leading to imprints.7/10
Chamois quality The KISS Air 2 is not as good as the Progetto X2 Air, especially over longer duration rides. However, it is still a great performer across different ride types with solid vibration dampening and good coverage. 8/10
Comfort and fitI’ve personally found Castelli fits me well and true to size. The medium is the right length everywhere, while being comfortable in all areas. The lack of flat lock seams does limit comfort a bit though.8/10
StrapsPerforations mean these are great for not getting too warm in hot environments, and they are wide enough to distribute pressure well. Some thicker seams on the outside mean they are not as sleek as some other of Castelli’s shorts, but for a short in this price-range they are very good. 8/10
ValueProbably the best pair of shorts I’ve used for under £100, but for a little more money you can get a pair of shorts that are notably better. 8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 78%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.