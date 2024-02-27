Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2024 Route
|Distance
|129.9 kilometres
|Start
|Waregem, Belgium
|Finish
|Waregem, Belgium
|Start time
|14:30 CET
|Finish time
|17:48 CET
The peloton will face seven cobblestone sections and nine climbs, one more than last year, on the edge of the Flemish Ardennes over 129.9 kilometres at Dwars door Vlaanderen Women. The race concludes once again on the Verbindingsweg in Waregem.
With Berg Ten Houte, Côte de Trieu and the Hotond, the traditional climbs of this classic are again on the menu this year, in the middle of the sacred Flemish cycling week. Cobblestone sections include the Mariaborrestraat and Huisepontweg, among others, before the finale begins in and around Waregem.
At the end of the race, two local loops await where Nokereberg and the cobblestone section of Herlegemstraat should play an important role once again. Last year, Demi Vollering attacked a reduced field over the top of the final ascent in Nokere and solo’ed to victory.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Dwars door Vlaanderen Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2024 climbs
- Hellestraat, 101.3km to go
- Volkegemberg, 82.2km to go
- Berg Ten Houte, 71.5km to go
- Kanarieberg, 65.9km to go
- Knokteberg-Trieu, 52.9km to go
- Hotond, 49.3km to go
- Ladeuze, 38.2km to go
- Nokereberg, 21.8km to go
- Nokere, 9.2km to go
Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2024 cobbled sectors
- Varentstraat, 98.3km to go
- Holleweg, 81.7km to go
- Maria Borrestraat, 42.8km to go
- Doorn, 29.4km to go
- Huisepontweg, 26.9km to go
- Herlegemstraat, 19.1km to go
- Herlegemstraat, 6.3km to go
