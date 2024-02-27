Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2024 Route

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen route summary Distance 129.9 kilometres Start Waregem, Belgium Finish Waregem, Belgium Start time 14:30 CET Finish time 17:48 CET

The peloton will face seven cobblestone sections and nine climbs, one more than last year, on the edge of the Flemish Ardennes over 129.9 kilometres at Dwars door Vlaanderen Women. The race concludes once again on the Verbindingsweg in Waregem.

With Berg Ten Houte, Côte de Trieu and the Hotond, the traditional climbs of this classic are again on the menu this year, in the middle of the sacred Flemish cycling week. Cobblestone sections include the Mariaborrestraat and Huisepontweg, among others, before the finale begins in and around Waregem.

At the end of the race, two local loops await where Nokereberg and the cobblestone section of Herlegemstraat should play an important role once again. Last year, Demi Vollering attacked a reduced field over the top of the final ascent in Nokere and solo’ed to victory.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Dwars door Vlaanderen Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2024 climbs

Hellestraat, 101.3km to go

Volkegemberg, 82.2km to go

Berg Ten Houte, 71.5km to go

Kanarieberg, 65.9km to go

Knokteberg-Trieu, 52.9km to go

Hotond, 49.3km to go

Ladeuze, 38.2km to go

Nokereberg, 21.8km to go

Nokere, 9.2km to go

Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2024 cobbled sectors