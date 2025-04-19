How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

All the broadcast information for the first of the three Ardennes Classics for both men and women

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition takes on five ascents of the Cauberg in 2025
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition takes on five ascents of the Cauberg in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition on Sunday, April 20, the races taking place in the Netherlands to begin a three-race swing for the Ardennes Classics. This year the feared Cauberg climb returns in both races, the men ascending three times and the women making five passes. Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world. 

► Date: Sunday, 20 April, 2025 (men & women)

Location: Netherlands – start in Maastricht, finish in Valkenburg

► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK and Ireland) | FloBikes (US & Canada) l SBS in Australia

Free stream: SBS (Australia), Sporza(Belgium), NPO Start (Netherlands), FranceTV (France)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

