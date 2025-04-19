How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition takes on five ascents of the Cauberg in 2025

Watch Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition on Sunday, April 20, the races taking place in the Netherlands to begin a three-race swing for the Ardennes Classics. This year the feared Cauberg climb returns in both races, the men ascending three times and the women making five passes. Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Amstel Gold Race: Key information ► Date: Sunday, 20 April, 2025 (men & women) ► Location: Netherlands – start in Maastricht, finish in Valkenburg ► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK and Ireland) | FloBikes (US & Canada) l SBS in Australia ► Free stream: SBS (Australia), Sporza(Belgium), NPO Start (Netherlands), FranceTV (France) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Racing on the cobbles could not have been more exciting last weekend at Paris Roubaix races. Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar went head-to-head at the front of the men's race, until the reigning World Champion slipped out in a corner and then flatted, leaving Van der Poel to claim a third Paris-Roubaix. On the women's side at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot won in her debut at the Spring Classic. Now racing begins a three-set match at the Ardennes Classics, with the first events on Sunday at Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition.

Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition are the only Classics in the Netherlands, and feature a return of the iconic Cauberg climb, which the men will ascend three times and the women will go two better with five passes.

Last year Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won the men's race and he returns with Q36.5 Pro Cycling. The women's champion, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), returns and is on the hunt for her third victory in Valkenburg.

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Amstel Gold Race for free?

The 2025 editions of Amstel Gold Race men and women will be shown for free in Australia, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS has the rights to Amstel Gold Race down under, so viewers in Australia can tune into both races on SBS Viceland on TV, or via the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

In Belgium, the main Flemish public broadcaster VRT has the rights, with the races going out on VRT1, the VRT Max streaming platform and the Sporza website.

In France, France Télévisions will provide free coverage on France 3 and on the FranceTV streaming platform. In the host country of the Netherlands, public broadcaster NOS has the rights, with coverage on NPO1 on TV and NPO Start online.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Amstel Gold Race on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ on Sunday, April 20.

The broadcasts will begin at 12pm BST on Sunday, beginning with the women's race which should finish by 1:30pm. Following the women's finish, the broadcast will switch to the men's event.

The men's race begins at 9:40am BST and is expected to end around 4pm BST, with the broadcast picking up the second half of the race.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race in the USA and Canada

Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition will be streamed live on FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on April 20.

Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT in the USA and Canada for the women and the men's race will follow.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

Can I watch Amstel Gold Race in Australia?

Tune in to SBS to watch the men's and women's races in Australia.

The races can be seen on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Amstel Gold Race Schedule

Amstel Gold Race men's race timings

Race start: 10:40 CET (Local) / 09:40 BST / 04:40 EDT

Race finish (approx): 17:00 CET / 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Broadcast start: 14:25 CET on Sporza / 13:35 BST on Discovery+ / 08:35 EDT on Flobikes / 22:35 on SBS

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition race timings

Race start: 09:55 CET (Local) / 08:55 BST / 03:55 EDT

Race finish (approx): 13:30 CET / 12.30 BST / 07:30 EDT

Broadcast start: 12:50 CET on Sporza / 12:00 BST on Discovery+ / 07:00 EDT on Flobikes / 21:00 AEST on SBS