How to watch Flèche Wallonne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch Flèche Wallonne and Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday, April 23, the races taking place in Belgium, to continue with the second event of the three-race swing for the Ardennes Classics. The contenders tackle the famed slopes of the Mur de Huy as its grand finale. Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Flèche Wallonne: Key information ► Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025 (men & women) ► Location: Belgium – start in Ciney, finish in Huy ► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK and Ireland) | FloBikes (US & Canada) l SBS in Australia ► Free stream: SBS (Australia), Sporza(Belgium), NPO Start (Netherlands), FranceTV (France) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Spring Classics continue at the mid-week Flèche Wallonne and Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday with the second round of the Ardennes Classics, after the first events were held last Sunday at Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition.

Flèche Wallonne and Flèche Wallonne Femmes are famed for their finish atop the Mur de Huy - French for 'wall of Huy', the Walloon town it overlooks, if you were wondering – has marked the finish line of La Flèche Wallonne since 1985, also featuring at the women's race since its inception in 1998.

It is a 1.3km hill that is always one of the season's most memorable ascents. The riders must contend with an average gradient of 9.6% on the way up. The first 500 metres or so run at 5% before the road steepens as the gradient reaches its steepest point – around 22% – on the bend before the final curve and pushes towards the finish, with the mid-part measuring 13%. The finale averages 10%, and through the final sweeping curve and then the final 200-300 metres, where the winning moves are made.

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch Flèche Wallonne and Flèche Wallonne Femmes online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Flèche Wallonne for free?

The 2025 editions of Flèche Wallonne and Flèche Wallonne Femmes will be shown for free in Australia, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS has the rights to Flèche Wallonne down under, so viewers in Australia can tune into both races on SBS Viceland on TV, or via the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

In the host country, Belgium, the main Flemish public broadcaster VRT has the rights, with the races going out on VRT1, the VRT Max streaming platform and the Sporza website.

In France, France Télévisions will provide free coverage on France 3 and on the FranceTV streaming platform. In the Netherlands, public broadcaster NOS has the rights, with coverage on NPO1 on TV and NPO Start online.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Flèche Wallonne from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during Flèche Wallonne and Flèche Wallonne Femmes? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch Flèche Wallonne in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Flèche Wallonne on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ on Wednesday, April 23.

The broadcasts will begin at 11:45 a.m. BST on Wednesday, beginning with the men's race, which should finish by 3:30 p.m. BST. Following the women's race broadcasting at 3:45 p.m. BST.

The women's race starts at 1:00 p.m. BST and is estimated to finish at 5 p.m. BST.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch Flèche Wallonne in the USA and Canada

Flèche Wallonne and Flèche Wallonne Femmes will be streamed live on FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on April 23.

Coverage of the men's race begins at 6:45 a.m. EDT and coverage of the women's race begins at 10:55 a.m. EDT in the USA and Canada.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

Can I watch Flèche Wallonne in Australia?

Tune in to SBS to watch the men's and women's races in Australia.

The races can be seen on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Flèche Wallonne Schedule

Flèche Wallonne men's race timings

Race start: 10:40 CET (Local) / 09:40 BST / 04:40 EDT

Race finish (approx): 16:00 CET / 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

Broadcast start: 12:45 CET on Sporza / 11:45 BST on Discovery+ / 06:45 EDT on Flobikes

Flèche Wallonne Femmes race timings

Race start: 14:10 CET (Local) / 13:10 BST / 08:10 EDT

Race finish (approx): 18:00 CET / 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT

Broadcast start: 16:50 CET on Sporza / 15:45 BST on Discovery+ / 10:55 EDT on Flobikes