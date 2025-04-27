How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage for La Doyenne

Grace Brown sprinted to the win at last year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes on Sunday, April 27, the races taking place in Belgium, to conclude with the final event of the three-race swing for the Ardennes Classics.

Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

The Spring Classics draw to a conclusion with Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, the third and final round of the Ardennes Classics, after the previous events were held last Sunday at Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne.

The two races will see a stellar cast of top climbers and puncheurs do battle over the famous climbs of Wallonia, including the Côte de Stockeu, Côte de La Redoute, and the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons before the flat finish in Liège.

The women's race will feature Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), while the men's start list is headlined by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5).

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège for free?

The 2025 editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes will be shown for free in Australia, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS has the rights to Liège-Bastogne-Liège down under, so viewers in Australia can tune into both races on SBS Viceland on TV, or via the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

In the host country, Belgium, the Walloon public broadcaster RTBF has coverage on TV and on its Auvio streaming platform, while in the Flemish-speaking north VRT has the race on VRT1, the VRT Max streaming platform and the Sporza website.

In France, France Télévisions will provide free coverage on France 3 and on the FranceTV streaming platform. In the Netherlands, public broadcaster NOS has the rights, with coverage on NPO1 on TV and NPO Start online.

Italians can watch on RAI 2 and RAI Play, while those in Spain can watch on Teledeporte and RTVE Play.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during Liège-Bastogne-Liège? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Flèche Wallonne on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Sunday, April 27.

Both races are on TNT Sports 4 on TV and Discovery+ online. You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

The men's race runs from 11am-3:45pm BST, followed by the women's race from 3:45pm-5:15pm.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the USA

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be streamed live on Peacock in the USA.

Peacock is the streaming platform of NBC, which holds the US rights to the Tour de France and other ASO-organised races, such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Plans start from $7.99 a month.

Coverage starts at 6am EDT for the men's race, and 10:55am for the women's race.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Canada

FloBikes has the rights to Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Canada.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at CAN$203.88.

Note, Flobikes subscribers outside Canada will be geo-blocked from the Liège-Bastogne-Liège feeds.

Streaming starts at 6am EDT for the men's race, and 10:55am for the women's race.

Can I watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Australia?

You can tune in to SBS to watch the men's and women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Australia.

The races can be seen on SBS VICELAND on TV, and SBS On Demand online.

Coverage starts at 8pm AEST for the men's race, and 12:55am (Monday) for the women's race.