Ignore Prime Day! Here are 18 alternative deals from Competitive Cyclist's two-day flash sale

As is often the case over Amazon Prime Day (or days, as it is now), the best deals are often found not on Amazon, but elsewhere. I've already built up a page dedicated to the best deals not on Amazon, but Competitive Cyclist, one of North America's biggest cycling retailers, is having a pretty whopping flash sale over the same time period. Such is the scale and quality, we thought it warranted getting its own page here.

There are discounts of up to 60% on a massive range of stuff, but to be honest there's a lot of noise. Unless you really need a specific old series Dura-Ace inner chainring, for example, that's just going to be an annoyance to your browsing.

Fortunately for you all I've gone through page after page and picked out a range of products that are both heavily discounted and products that I also rate highly, even at full price, so you know you're getting a good deal.

Naturally, being an American retailer, this isn't of any use to our UK readers. Our main Amazon Prime Day cycling deals hub covers all the best stuff we find across both territories though, as does our hub dedicated to the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals.

If you're feeling confident though, just head to Competitive Cyclist yourself and have a browse.

Quick Prime Day cycling deals

Competitive Cyclist's Flash Sale Deals

POC Elicit Toric sunglasses: $269.95 $202.46 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - An updated version of one of my favourite pairs of cycling glasses, and one of the best lightweight pairs out there. Crazy light, with excellent lenses, this time with a little more wrap to reduce wind getting in behind the lenses. The standard POC Elicit is also reduced by the same amount, and is cheaper overall too by a handful of dollars.

POC Aspire sunglasses: $219.95 $164.96 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - Another cracking pair of cycling glasses that I love, the Aspire from POC has a super wide lens, giving a panoramic view of the road ahead. The arms are bendable to ensure a perfect fit, and the lenses are second only 5to Oakley's Prizm range in my opinion.

POC Omne Air Mips helmet: $180 $135 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - This is my favourite helmet, and when I'm not actually testing other models out it's what I wear for most rides, both road and gravel. It's comfortable, looks good, has MIPS rotational impact protection and doesn't have that overly aero look that so many modern helmets do.

POC Devour sunglasses: $269.95 $202.46 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - Ok, this is the last of the POC sunglasses, I swear... If you want big shades, and i mean BIG, the Devour are about as big as you can get, taking a form similar to a small pair of ski goggles. Massive protection, which is especially handy riding off road, and a giant field of view to boot.

POC Ventral Mips helmet: $299.95 $179.97 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 40% off - Discounts vary on this one, but most sizes and colours get at least 20% off. The biggest discount is on small sizes, especially in this handsome gold colour. If you're more of an aero fan then go for this over the Omne. If you are forever riding in the rain the same helmet but with a built in rain cover, the POC Ventral Tempus Mips, is also reduced up to 40%. It's a specialist bit of kit, but it's great at what it does.

POC Ventral Lite: $274.95 $134.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 51% off - If you're a proper weight weenie then pay attention - this is one of the lightest helmets out there! As well as being feathery, it's super vented, so great for those in hot, humid areas. The biggest discount is on the black model with purple straps, but all the other styles are reduced to a decent degree.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Jacket: $279.99 $167.99 at Competitive Cyclist

40% off - OK, this one is both size and colour specific, so you've got to be a medium and like mid blue... but if that is you then you can bag a real bargain. The Perfetto is an incredible fall/winter jacket constructed from Gore-Tex Infinium fabric (what used to be called Windstopper). It'll shrug off a moderate shower, but is breathable enough for harder efforts when it's chilly.

Castelli Alpha Flight RoS Jacket: $319.99 $191.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 40% off - Another colour specific deal here, with the best price on the grey-brown option, but in all sizes, and there are still big savings on the other colours too. A Nano Flex outer shrugs off showers while staying breathable, and the brilliant Polartech Alpha insulation inside keeps you warm as the mercury drops. A brilliant jacket, and one our Associate Editor absolutely loves.

Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Jersey: $159.99 $87.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 45% off - Larger sizes only here, but a great price on a jersey that's been recently updated to V7.0. You're not losing much at all going for version 6.0 though; it was one of our favourite aero jerseys on the market and it's still great. Modern cut, great sleeves, and comfortable too.

Castelli Free Aero RC Bib Shorts: $219.99 $120.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 45% off - Another sneaky one, where only one size and colour is reduced, but if you're XXL (remember to go a size larger than usual for Castelli if you're new to the brand as they run small) then you can pick up one of our favourite pairs of bib shorts for a steal.

Castelli Climber's 3.0 SL 2 Jersey: $139.99 $76.99 at Competitive Cyclist

45% off - Wearing full on mesh takes a certain leap of faith, but if you're riding in hot, humid conditions then the difference a superlight jersey can make is phenomenal. The Climber's jersey is one of the best out there, so a great buy for the remainder of the summer.

Rapha Brevet Women's Jersey: $200 $120 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 40% off - Head to the blue one for the biggest savings here. While I haven't used the women's version, the men's is my favourite jersey of all time for bike touring. It's comfy, great for multi-day use, and has a truly cavernous pocket at the back in addition to the usual three into which you can stuff enough food for a whole day in the saddle. Plus, it has reflective stripes for riding at night.

Rapha Cap II: $35 $25 at Competitive Cyclist

29% off - There are few cycling accessories out there that are true design classics, but the Rapha Cap is one of them in my opinion. It's stood the test of time for well over a decade, and is perfect for cooler rides and cafe stops.

Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey: $230 $172 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - A quarter off what is my favourite aero jersey on the market? Oh, go on then! You have to go navy to get the save-y, but it'll go with most things neatly. The fit is very compressive, but it means there's absolutely no flapping at all, and the sleeves and shoulders are textured to trip the air.

Endura Pro SL Jersey: $129.99 $65.00 at Competitive Cyclist

29% off - Endura is well known for making very well priced gear, and so sale prices are often even bigger bargains. The Pro SL line is the brand's more race-oriented line, and the Pro Sl jersey offers a race fit and longer, modern cut sleeves.

PEdALED Odyssey Merino Jersey: $169.95 $84.98 at Competitive Cyclist

50% off - Another jersey I really rate, the Odyssey is super comfortable and ideal for multi day rides in changeable conditions thanks to its merino blend fabric. Plus, it looks brilliant, which always helps. The reinforced shoulders come in handy if you're using a hydration vest too.

POC Myelin Helmet: $99.95 $49.98 at Competitive Cyclist

50% off - Helmets are notoriously hard to recycle, but the Myelin from POC has been designed without any glue, so it can be disassembled at the end of its life and recycled easily in household waste streams. A real sustainability win.

Oakley Sutro Lite Sunglasses: $202.00 $161.60 at Competitive Cyclist

20% off - One of my favourite cycling glasses, and a marked improvement over the standard Sutro thanks to better grippers on the arms. Go for the Prizm Road Black lens, rather than the green lens which is optimised for golf. The Sutro Lite Sweep is also reduced if you want the lens with upswept lenses instead.

Other Prime Day deals for cyclists