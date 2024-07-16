I'm a bike mechanic and here are 8 deals on tools I own, and would buy again in a heartbeat

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, don't worry it's a two-day sale event with the sale ending at the end of Wednesday the 17th of July.

As an Amazon event, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the deals only show up there, but as other retailers try to piggyback on the hype, a range of deals can be found across the internet, and across the world.

As a professional bike mechanic in my former life, and a regular tinkerer nowadays outside of my role at Cyclingnews, I like to pull a tool deals mini hub together at various sale events through the year and have found a few US and UK tool deals today that I think are worth mentioning.

I own a lot of the included tools here myself and can fully recommend them. There's no earth-shattering gadgets here, just good quality, useful tools that I enjoy using, and would happily buy again. The discounts are healthy and I think they would make a welcome addition to any toolbox or garage set-up.

There are four US and UK tool deals, from the Competitive Cyclist and Sigma Sports online sales that are taking place at the same time.

Quick deals USA

Quick deals UK

USA tool deals

Feedback Sports Rotor Truing Fork: $22 $9.90 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 55% - I'm writing this with a Feedback Rotor Truing fork in front of me. This disc brake rotor truing tool from American brand Feedback is made from forged steel, is nicely weighted and is really stylish too. There are two different slots for various rotor corrections and a central hole for hanging. A bargain for the money at over half price.

Unior Euro Multi-Tool $46.99 €28.19 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 40% - I really like the Unior Euro multi-tool, primarily for its great in-hand feel and super smooth folding action. It also features in our best bike multi-tools guide. There are 6, 7 and 13 function tools discounted here, the 13 carries the biggest discount. Top tip: this tool isn't stainless and will rust if it gets a soaking or is left wet so keep it dry or in a plastic bag if it's going in your saddle bag.

Feedback Sports Screwdriver Kit: $18.70 $10.29 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 45% - Screwdrivers, not the most glamorous of tools, but this set at just over ten bucks, presents four tools, making for even better value. The small Philips screwdriver is double-ended with a Shimano Hollowtec 2 crankset preload tool on the other end, meaning if you ever need to fit a crankset and are caught short, the tool is on the end of your Philips (as long as you have that to hand!)

Feedback Sports 15mm combo wrench: $28 $21 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 25% - Apologies if you're starting to imagine your toolbox full of stylish Feedback tools now. This is a real luxury for home use for pedals or 15mm wheel nuts. I've used it a lot on my track bike this summer and it's a real treat to use and a nice upgrade over a regular 15mm spanner.

(Image credit: Future)

UK tool deals

Park Tool PCS-9.3 repair stand: £285 £160 at Sigma Sports

Save 44% - If you're looking for a quality workstand for home use, you won't find many for a better price than this right now. I own this stand myself and paid more than this for it. It's a solid, quality stand, the only negative being you can't rotate the bike in the stand, the position is fixed. A feature found on more expensive stands, though it doesn't cause any issues when working at home.

Park Tool PH T1.2 Torx Key set: £90 £65 at Sigma Sports

Save 28% - A strong price for the T1.2 Torx key set from Park Tool, it's rare to see it much cheaper than this. It's a home-use tool set that offers a nice in-hand feel. And when you do eventually wear the tools out (if you do) you have a nice stand to put your replacements in.

Park Tool TWS2: £25 £17.10 at Sigma Sports

Save 32% - Is Park Tool about to update its Torx tool offering? I'm not sure, but for a comprehensive Torx tool for your toolbox or travelling this is a great option. I own this tool myself, its in-hand feel thanks to the rounded edges is great, and it'll last a lifetime if you treat it well. Worth buying at this price for all kinds of jobs.