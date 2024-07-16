Ignore Amazon, the best cycling deals this Prime Day can be found elsewhere

While our Amazon Prime Day cycling deals hub has all the best deals from the world's biggest online megastore, the best cycling deals are actually to be had away from the clutches of Uncle Jeff. Amazon tends to focus on tech for its sale events - think Airpods, smartwatches, and bike computers - while actual cycling retailers tend to offer discounts concurrently on all sorts.

Luckily for you I've trawled all the usual suspects and found what I think are the best deals going, better than those on Amazon, split into USA and UK to make life even easier.

The best Non-Amazon Prime Day cycling deals - our picks

Quick deals USA

Quick deals UK

Non-Amazon Prime Day cycling deals USA

Pirelli PZero Race TLR Tyres: $99.99 $74.95 at Mike's Bikes

25% off - A truly race ready set of tyres, tubeless ready too, and discounted in both the 26c and the likely more useful 28c width.

Sportful Fiandre Norain arm warmers: $49.99 $28.77 at Mike's Bikes

42% off - Get ready for Fall with a set of really decent arm warmers. These feature a great DWR coating that's basically the same as that found on Castelli's Nano Flex products, and can shrug off a moderate shower with ease.

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod (2022): $13,049.99 $9,199.95 at Mike's Bikes

30% off - Sure, you're going to need to be able to ride a size 60 bike, but if that is you then this could well be a mad deal. The geometry is identical to the latest version, so you're really not losing much in terms of performance by opting for an older model, and you're saving thousands of dollars.

BMC URS 01 Three: $7,199.99 $4,289.95 at Mike's Bikes

40% off - Another absolute steal for someone who rides large bikes, with nigh on three thousand dollars off this BMC gravel bike, kitted out with a 13 speed Campagnolo Ekar groupset.

Garmin Varia rear radar: $200.00 $149.99 at REI

25% off - One of the best things you can buy if you want to feel safer out on the road. The Varia is a rear facing radar that warns of approaching vehicles from the rear, along with how fast they are bearing down on you. It can even automatically brighten the built-in light when a vehicle is noticed to make you more visible. This is the older version, and while it lacks the built in camera that the latest one offers, it's actually a time where we probably think the older version is better.

Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer: $1,400 $999.99 at REI

28% off - Up your indoor cycling setup with 2,200 watts of resistance (c'mon, that's enough for all of us!), and an accuracy of +/- 1%. The motor is quiet, and it includes either a SRAM or Shimano cassette.

POC Myelin helmet: $100 $49.93 at REI

50% off - Bike helmets are notoriously hard to recycle, with differing materials glued together. The POC Myelin, in order to tackle this, has been designed specifically to be recycled and uses no glue in its construction. One for the sustainable urbanist.

Specialized X Fjallraven Frame Bag: $100 $59.93 at REI

40% off - The result of one of the hottest gravel collabs in recent years is now heavily reduced. Perfect for storing tools, spares, and all manner of waxed cotton Scandinavian accessories. There's even a matching top tube bag with the same discount if you want the full set.

WTB Nano gravel tyres: $76.95 $52.93 at REI

31% off - Given how knobby they look the Nano is a surprisingly fast rolling gravel tyre, especially in this version that has the light and fast casing. One to fit if you want a year round tyre that favours bite.

Adidas Velosamba COLD.RDY: $170 $118.93 at REI

30% off - A cold weather version of what might be the coolest casual cycling shoe on the market. Perfect for a winter commute, or riding to the bar outside of high summer. The sole has a recess for an SPD cleat to keep you locked in.

Non-Amazon Prime Day cycling deals UK

Altura Icon Jersey: £70.00 £56.00 at Tredz

20% off - A jersey fresh from our guide to the best cycling jerseys on the market, and a good buy at full price but not with a decent discount. A gravelly aesthetic and a relatively sturdy fabric make it prime for smashing doan musky bridleways.

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 road tyres: £79.99 £37.99 at Tredz

52% off - The tread of the Corsa Pro, mated to a supple casing that offers a little more puncture resistance. For this price they're prime for those wanting a great road tyre that's a little more durable, which given the state of British roads is probably most of us...

Specialized Chisel hardtail: £2,300 £1,349 at Tredz

41% off - Yes, it's a mountain bike, but it's a hell of a deal, and it's available in both a medium and a large so will fit a good range of bodies. A whippy XC hardtail with a 12sp Sram NX Eagle drivetrain and a 100mm RockShox Judy fork make it prime for smashing laps at warp speed.

Pirelli PZero Race TLR tyres: £66.99 £39.99 at Tredz

40% off - This discount is only for those of you still clinging onto the 26c width, but given there are plenty of rim brake bikes out there it's worth shouting about. The PZero Race is a fast, grippy tyre, and at this price it's a cheap performance win.

CamelBak Podium bottles: £13.00 £8.99 at Tredz

30% off - With all colours reduced it's a great time to stock up if you need some new water bottles. These are about as good as they get, and are our Associate Editor's favourite. Washing machine safe, and spill free.

MET Manta MIPS Helmet: £220 £159.99 at Tredz

27% off - As used by Tadej Pogačar when he's feeling aero, you can emulate the generational talent in one of six discounted colours. Watts and little tuft of hair not included.

Oakley EVZero Blades: £168.00 £125.00 at Tredz

25% off - If you don't want giant cycling glasses these EVZero Blades from Oakley are perfect. They're crazy light, and the Prizm Road lenses are the best on the market for road riding.

Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet: £250 £199.99 at Tredz

20% off - In a recent wind tunnel test the Evade came out as the most aero of the 'normal' helmets, only beaten by the time-trial-esque POC Procen Air. If you want a fast helmet, now is the time to buy.

Oakley Encoders: £228 £124 at Sigma Sports

46% off - To our mind these are the best cycling glasses on the market, and we haven't seen them this cheap before so it's a great time to buy. Great lenses, not too big, and a secure fit that won't budge even over rough ground.