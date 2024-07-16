Oakley Encoder sunglasses get 46% off at Sigma Sports

With summer apparently here, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cycling glasses with some bargains to be had from Oakley.

In the UK, Sigma Sports is currently offering its Encoder glasses for £124.00 representing an ironically-eye-watering 46% saving over the glasses' RRP. In our Encoder review back in 2022, we gave them a 4.5-star score with the only catch being that the nosepiece could encroach on your view.

In our recent cycling glasses round-up, the Encoder came top of the test earning itself the accolade of best cycling glasses all-round. Will Jones said "The Prizm Road lens is sensational even in low light, and the shape provides excellent coverage without being overly large for small heads. The ridge on the top also makes them stiffer and more grippy than any other frameless pair I've tried. If I had to keep one pair, it'd be these."

There are a couple of options of the Encoder available at a discounted price with the simple black-framed Prizm Road Black lens the lowest in price. It is worth mentioning that the matte black and red Prizm Road and the white-framed Prizm Torch Trail glasses also see a 25% price drop to £174.00.

Oakley's Prizm lens technology is a tried and tested favourite among cyclists both on and off-road. What Prizm lenses aim to do is boost the perceived contrast increasing the definition of the surface of the road or trail. They also increase depth perception with the brand claiming that the lenses highlight things that you might not see whilst riding without glasses.

As a user of Oakley's Prizm lenses both on the road and on trails, I am a big fan of the greater contrast they provide especially when riding in dappled light or damp conditions. I have found that it is important to match the lenses with the environment you intend to ride in to get the most from the technology.

The Prizm Torch Trail lens has a 35% light transmission rating allowing plenty of light through ideal for when you are riding in dense woodland whereas the Prizm Road Black and 24k lenses both reduce light transmission to 11%, better suiting them to brighter riding conditions and light reflection from the surface of the road.

Save 46% - The Encoder recently received a 4.5-star review in a recent test. The Prizm Road lenses are a tried and tested favourite among roadies. The Encoder takes the striking design of the Kato and dials it back a little making it a more aesthetically pleasing option for most riders.

It is not just the Encoder that has received a slash in price with Sigma Sports offering a discount on a handful of other Oakley glasses.

The vented Encoder Strike sunglasses are available for £134.00 down from £248.00 in the matte carbon colourway with a 24k Prizm lens.

For those looking for something different in style from the Encoder range, the Titanium framed Sutro Ti glasses have 37% off the retail price on offer at Sigma Sports for £143.49 down from £248.00. The Prizm Sapphire Lens is ideal for bright riding conditions with a 12% light transmission rating.

The final notable Oakley discount at Sigma Sports comes courtesy of the Sutro Lite half-frame glasses. These use the same lens as the standard Sutro's but have an open design at the bottom of the lens. Currently, there is a range of frame and lens options available for £120.00 saving £68.00 over the specified retail price.

If you are in the market for a pair of premium cycling glasses any of the Prizm-equipped Oakleys would be a good option. Beyond this, the choice really comes down to style preference and fit but if you want to nab a bargain be sure to head over to Sigma Sports before stock runs out.