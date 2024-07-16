Oakley Encoder sunglasses get 46% off at Sigma Sports

By
published

The Sutro Ti, Sutro Lite and Encoder Strike glasses also receive notable discounts

A pair of Oakley Encoder sunglasses overlaid with a 'deals' logo
(Image credit: Future)

With summer apparently here, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cycling glasses with some bargains to be had from Oakley. 

In the UK, Sigma Sports is currently offering its Encoder glasses for £124.00 representing an ironically-eye-watering 46% saving over the glasses' RRP. In our Encoder review back in 2022, we gave them a 4.5-star score with the only catch being that the nosepiece could encroach on your view. 

Oakley Encoder:£228.00£124.00 at SigmaSportsSave 46%

Oakley Encoder: £228.00 £124.00 at SigmaSports
Save 46% - The Encoder recently received a 4.5-star review in a recent test. The Prizm Road lenses are a tried and tested favourite among roadies. The Encoder takes the striking design of the Kato and dials it back a little making it a more aesthetically pleasing option for most riders. 

View Deal
Alex Hunt