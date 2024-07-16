The Wahoo Kickr Core is cheaper than it has ever been for Amazon Prime Day but some of you should still steer clear

By
published

Wahoo’s entry-level direct drive indoor trainer is at its lowest price ever but it's not the right deal for everyone

It might be the middle of summer right now and the idea of indoor training has resided in the back of your mind however there are some worthwhile deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day

One of the deals we have found for those looking to refresh their indoor training setups is the Wahoo Kickr Core. This is the brand’s entry-level, direct-drive indoor trainer that sees the rear wheel of your bike replaced by a cassette mounted to the trainer itself. 

Product Title:£449.99£374 at Amazon UKSave 17%

Product Title: £449.99 £374 at Amazon UK
Save 17% - Wahoo's Kickr Core is the brand's entry-level smart direct drive indoor trainer. The Kickr Core has a built-in power meter accurate to +/-2% making it a strong choice for those looking to start taking their indoor training or racing more seriously. 

View Deal
Alex Hunt