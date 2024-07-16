The Wahoo Kickr Core is cheaper than it has ever been for Amazon Prime Day but some of you should still steer clear

It might be the middle of summer right now and the idea of indoor training has resided in the back of your mind however there are some worthwhile deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

One of the deals we have found for those looking to refresh their indoor training setups is the Wahoo Kickr Core. This is the brand’s entry-level, direct-drive indoor trainer that sees the rear wheel of your bike replaced by a cassette mounted to the trainer itself.

Wahoo’s Kickr Core has been a firm favourite among indoor riders for several years striking the balance between cost and functionality. As a smart trainer, the Kickr Core can vary the resistance it provides to match the terrain of an indoor training platform such as Zwift of Rouvy. Smart trainers are great for anyone looking to get specific with their indoor training or make indoor cycling more interesting.

£449.99 £374 at Amazon UK

Save 17% - Wahoo's Kickr Core is the brand's entry-level smart direct drive indoor trainer. The Kickr Core has a built-in power meter accurate to +/-2% making it a strong choice for those looking to start taking their indoor training or racing more seriously.

In detail: Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer

The Kickr Core features a built-in power meter with a claimed accuracy of +/-2% which is typical for a trainer at this price point and for the majority of riders will be accurate enough for training, riding and racing.

If you are looking to use the Kickr Core for virtual riding it is capable of simulating a maximum gradient of 16% and as low as -10%. More premium trainers can simulate up to 24% slopes however unless you are looking to recreate the sensation of riding on the road as accurately as possible it is not something that will hold you back and isn't worth the added cost.

Buying a Wahoo training like the Kickr Core allows you to pair the trainer with Wahoo’s greater indoor training ecosystem. The Kickr Core is compatible with the Wahoo Kickr Climb which replaces the bike's front wheel and actively pitches the bike up or down to match the simulated virtual terrain. It is also compatible with the Wahoo Kickr Headwind a smart fan that can be configured to increase its cooling effect based on heart rate, power output or terrain.

Currently, the Wahoo Kickr Core is part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale for £374 saving 17% from its original £449.99 list price. This makes it one of the cheapest direct-drive smart trainers currently available, however before you rush to Amazon with your credit card in hand there are some things to take note of.

Firstly the Prime Day offer is for a unit only Wahoo Kickr Core, this means that you immediately need to add the price of a cassette onto your total to get it into a usable state. It also does not come with any subscriptions to a virtual training provider, if you are a seasoned indoor rider then this is probably of no concern but if you are just getting started it is another additional cost to bear in mind.

If you head over to Wahoo’s website you will find the Kickr Core available for the noticeably higher price of £579.99 however it is important to mention that this deal does come with a cassette of your choice and a year's subscription to Zwift. The retail value of the Zwift subscription alone is £179.99 bringing things closer in price to the Amazon sale. Once the cost of a new cassette is factored in with a 12-speed 105 cassette costing around £50 the Prime Day sale might not be the bargain it first seems for everyone.

Who is this sale good for?

If you are an established indoor rider and you have an ongoing subscription to a virtual training platform that isn’t Zwift then the Prime Day sale could represent a significant saving for you. If you don’t anticipate using the Zwfit subscription then you can save a notable amount over Wahoo’s bundle pricing.

For the unit on its own Amazon is selling the Kickr Core cheaper than anyone else right now with all other online retailers sitting firm on the £449.99 price point.

Who should avoid this sale?

If you are new to indoor training and need more than just a smart trainer then this sale might not be for you. The package offered by Wahoo is not time-sensitive and ships with everything you need to get started for your first year of indoor training. There is also the added bonus that at the end of the year’s free subscription you can purchase the following year’s for £130 saving a further £40.

If you see Zwift as your host platform of choice then the Prime Day sale might be one best avoided.