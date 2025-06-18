Recommended reading

Longstanding British brand reboots with paid-for bike fits, transferable warranty, and a bike that focuses on pedalling efficiency

By published

Latest model shaves a fifth off its previous weight, while being 'Seven watts more efficient than a Specialized Tarmac SL8'

Pearson
(Image credit: Pearson)

Speaking to a select group of media, a Pearson representative began with the statement, "High-performance bicycle retail is broken."

His argument centred on the lack of any proper handover between a brand and their customer, many relying on the bike shop, and others assuming that the customer is happy and able to set the bike up at home, themselves, correctly.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.