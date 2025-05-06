Cannondale launches all-new Synapse, with room for a 48mm tyre

It feels hard to believe, but the Cannondale Synapse has been on the market for 20 years now. Six iterations have existed to date.

It's been the comfortable alternative to the more aggressive CAAD and Supersix platforms, it's been used by pro riders at cobbled classics like Paris-Roubaix, as well as being a go-to model in bike shops for customers needing more user-friendly geometry in a competitive package. It's fair to say it was one of the bikes that helped usher in the era of the endurance road bike category.

Cannondale has now seen fit to give the Synapse another comprehensive overhaul, with a racy - dare we say it, aggressive - silhouette, but the brand says that 'unless you are a WorldTour pro, the Synapse is the perfect road bike for any job.'

That's the vast majority of us then, so what's new?

It's a hot topic across a range of categories right now - not least in the CN office thanks to our recent 40mm road tyre lab test - so I'll start with tyre clearance, and it may not come as too much of a surprise that it has been boosted.

The new Synapse has room for 42mm tyres in the rear and 48mm in the front with a quoted 4mm of clearance all round.

Lachlan Morton used the new Synapse for his around-Australia record (Image credit: Karter Machen)

Cannondale claims the bike is more aerodynamically efficient and more comfortable, which we will get into, and the frame is now UDH hanger-friendly.

The previous Synapse launched in 2022 with the Cannondale SmartSense system, which used an integrated battery to power things like onboard lights and radar.

This system still exists but has also been updated and streamlined for certain models; not every bike comes with the system.

Finally, there's down tube storage under the bottle cage, which the brand calls 'Stashport', and every model comes with the 'Stashbag' to keep in the storage space.

Finally, there are fender or mudguard mounts (these vary depending on frame size), as well as a top tube bag mount.

Summed up, it looks like the new Synapse has been engineered to ride and feel fast, while keeping you comfortable and covered by the Smartsense utility features. We discuss most of the new bike's details below, and hope to swing a leg over a test machine soon to test the new machine out for ourselves.

Spot the battery level light indicator below the storage compartment door. (Image credit: Cannondale)

More aero, more comfort

When comparing the 2022 Synapse to this latest version, the differences in frame tube profiles are obvious; the new frameset has a far deeper headtube and downtube than the older version. If anything, it reminds us a little of the aero SystemSix in smaller sizes, apart from the slightly more unusual curved seat tube.

Cannondale says the bike has received attention in the wind tunnel, but there aren't any aero figures or claims from the brand. The frame is also said to be 20% more compliant to further boost comfort thanks to an improved carbon fibre layup.

Geometry-wise, a size 54cm bike will have a stack of 570mm and a reach of 381mm. For comparison, this means the bike sits alongside options like the Canyon Endurace and Ridley Grifn RS fit-wise; both of which bikes that are still racy feeling, yet a little shorter in reach and taller in stack.

Cannondale says it has employed 'Proportional Response Construction', which means ride characteristics have been tuned proportionally to frame size. Things like carbon layup and geometry have been tuned to each frame size in the range, which runs from 44 to 61 cm-sized frames across seven different sizes.

There is also now a top-tier LAB71 frame option and bike build, the very top spec grade of carbon fibre Cannondale offers.

There are some interesting details worth mentioning. The frame uses a BSA 68mm bottom bracket platform, it seems the days of Hollowgram cranks and BB or PF30/A standards are behind us with Cannondale.

A 180mm max size disc can be fitted on the front for improved braking power, and the frame can be run with a 1x chainring or double chainset. Lastly, the frame uses the same seatpost as the SuperSix EVO Gen 3, CAAD13, and the new SuperX.

Is it just me or is there a hint of SystemSix here? (Image credit: Cannondale)

The Smartsense system

The Synapse uses the Cannondale triangular tapered steerer tube (Image credit: Cannondale)

The Cannondale Smartsense 2nd gen system uses a battery inside the Synapse down tube frame to power a range of base included accessories, but there are some neat extra things it can do as well.

The handlebar-mounted radar display from the old bike has gone, as has the front headlights' ambient light sensor. These changes should make for a cleaner handlebar setup up front.

The Smartsense system's 43.2Wh battery has double the capacity of the old one and takes 2.5-3 hours to charge. The battery then powers an on-bike ecosystem and includes a front Lightskin headlight, which has an 800-lumen output, double that of the old front light.

Then there's a rear Garmin Varia eRTL carRadar/TailLight. There's also a Cannondale wheel sensor to automatically record ride data, which you can analyse afterwards in the Cannondale app.

Smartsense bikes are all equipped with SRAM AXS groupsets, which are powered via the battery using a wired connection. The system isn't compatible with Shimano Di2.

Most of the best bike computers can also communicate with the system for further control and to do things like check battery levels.

You can also charge your Garmin computer by powering the Garmin Edge Power mount from the built-in battery. The battery can also charge your smartphone, which could be really handy on certain rides.

The battery itself is charged with a USB-C cable, and there's a light on the downtube to indicate charge levels. Cannondale claims that the chosen headlight mode has the largest effect on battery life. It can range from a quoted 24 hours in flashing modes to 2.5 hours when being used on max power.

Smartsense Gen 2 systems will not be available as an aftermarket option currently, only with complete bikes.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Cannondale ) (Image credit: Cannondale ) (Image credit: Cannondale ) (Image credit: Cannondale ) (Image credit: Cannondale )

Pricing and specs

The new Synapse range will comprise nine full bikes plus a LAB71 frameset option. Five models will be equipped with Smartsense systems, and four without, so customers aren't tied into the system if it isn't for them.

All bikes come with 32mm tyres, and there is a mix of Shimano and SRAM build options. Though, as stated, all Smartsense bikes come with SRAM equipment.



Prices for the entry-level Synapse Carbon 5 are €3,499.00 / $3,599 and rise through the range up to the top-tier Synapse LAB71 SmartSense model, which has an RRP of €15,799.00 / $16,499.

A Synapse LAB71 frameset is available for €5,799.00 / $5,999.