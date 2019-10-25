Backcountry Black Friday preview
In this Backcountry Black Friday preview, here's what we expect from the USA outdoor-sports giant, along with some of their best current deals
The American outdoor sports retailer Backcountry might not be the first retailer you think of as a cyclist this Black Friday, but when you begin delving into its bike category, you'll soon realise that the range of cycling products would be more than fit for a professional in the WorldTour peloton, let alone the Sunday club rides that we're more likely to be attending.
Black Friday Previews
Backcountry has a range of road and mountain bikes from brands such as Santa Cruz, Cervelo, Pinarello and Bianchi, along with clothing from premium kit manufacturers Assos, Sportful, and Castelli. There are shoes from Sidi and Fizik, components from Enve, and cycling computers from Garmin and Wahoo, among the all-encompassing cycling range. With such a premium offering, you can be sure that any Black Friday cycling deals you find will get you a quality product that will stand up to the rigorous tests of your everyday cycling needs.
Black Friday Deals
Although the Backcountry Black Friday sale is yet to begin, we are expecting a number of discounts this year as the American retailer looks to make room ahead of 2020. We know Backcountry was launching Black Friday cycling deals way back in 2011, the year Black Friday was taken to a new extreme in America when several retailers (including Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Best Buy, and Bealls) opened at midnight for the first time.
In 2018, Backcountry dropped 50% on select styles and has previously been known to do 'Black Friday on Thursday' so we expect a similar approach for Black Friday 2019. However, If you're unable to wait until the end of November, be sure to check out the following deals available today.
Castelli Tabula Rasa Jersey
Was $99.95 | Now $54.98 | 45% off
A short sleeve jersey that blends aerodynamic performance with everyday comfort. The graphic styling is bold yet classy, and with 45% off, it's as good a Black Friday deal as you're likely to find.View Deal
Sportful Bodyfit Team Jersey
Was $109.95 | Now $59.98 | 45% off
The Sportful Bodyfit Team 2.0 jersey is designed as a performance jersey with all-day comfort. At 45% off, the formerly pricey jersey is now a great deal ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
Sportful Bodyfit Pro Jersey - Bora-Hansgrohe
Was $149.95 | Now $49.98 | 67% off
Arguably a better Sportful deal. If you want to emulate your heroes, or simply want a super-fast jersey at a great price, this Sportful Bora-Hansgrohe jersey is now a third of the price!View Deal
Sportful Bodyfit Classic Bib Shorts - Bora Hansgrohe
Was $119.95 | Now $69.99 | 42% off
Complete the Bora-Hansgrohe look with these Sportful Bodyfit bib shorts, also reduced, now with 42% off at just $69.99. View Deal
Assos SS.Campionissimo Evo7 Jersey
Was $229.00 | Now $114.95 | 50% off
This Assos jersey is a premium product that provides the ultimate blend of comfort and performance. Featuring reflective detailing for safety and an integrated skinFoil base layer to regulate temperatures.View Deal
Assos IJ.Habu.5 Jacket
Was $369.00 | Now $129.95 | 65% off
Another great pre-Black Friday cycling deal is this Assos jacket that sees 65% off. Sizing and colour options are limited, but if you're lucky to find one in your size, this is the perfect jacket as the temperatures drop this winter. View Deal
Rapha Souplesse Race Cape - Women's
Was $384.95 | Now $154.97 | 60% off
If you're the type who greets bad weather with a wry smile, then the Rapha Souplesse women's race cape is for you. The waterproof yet breathable fabric is designed to be ridden full gas in pea-soup conditions.View Deal
Assos SJ.blitzFeder Jacket
Was $189.00 | | Now $129.95 | 31% off
Another race cape designed for pushing on in the worst of conditions. Although, for those who grimace at the sight of drizzle, this rain cape will change your perceptions of riding in the rain. View Deal
Rapha Pro Team Rain Gilet
Was $189.95 | Now $94.97 | 50% off
Designed to add an extra layer of warmth on intermittent days, or provide additional rain-proofing protection on drizzly days, the Rapha Pro Team gilet is currently available in a pre-Black Friday deal of 50% off. View Deal
Assos T.EquipeShort S7 Bib Shorts - BMC
Was $229.00 | $104.95 | 54% off
These Assos bib shorts might feature former BMC Team's colours, it doesn't detract from what is a fantastically constructed pair of shorts, and if anything the BMC branding only adds to the appeal. With Taylor Phinney's recent retirement, celebrate his career with his old team's kit.View Deal
Zipp Stainless Steel Aero Quick-Release Skewer - Pair
Was $39.95 | Now $14.95 | 63% off
Most wheels come with skewers, but if you find yourself wanting, then why would you look beyond these from Zipp at 63% off? Weighing 77g for a pair and boasting aerodynamic gains, they're worth the upgrade. View Deal
Castelli Sanremo 4.0 Speed Suit - Men's
Was $399.95 | $199.97 | 50% off
The Sanremo 4.0 speed suit combines Castelli's best-performing materials into an all-day-comfortable race-ready skin suit. Available in black or orange in a limited range of sizes at 50% off ahead of Black Friday. View Deal
Castelli Body Paint 3.3 Speed Suit
Was $299.95 | Now $134.98 | 55% off
If speed if your ultimate goal, then the body-paint speed suit is your friend. Give yourself the advantage and save 55% in the process with this pre-Black Friday deal.View Deal
Check out Bike Perfect for the best mountain bike buying advice to help you get more from your riding, no matter your level.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy