Backcountry Black Friday preview

The American outdoor sports retailer Backcountry might not be the first retailer you think of as a cyclist this Black Friday, but when you begin delving into its bike category, you'll soon realise that the range of cycling products would be more than fit for a professional in the WorldTour peloton, let alone the Sunday club rides that we're more likely to be attending.

Backcountry has a range of road and mountain bikes from brands such as Santa Cruz, Cervelo, Pinarello and Bianchi, along with clothing from premium kit manufacturers Assos, Sportful, and Castelli. There are shoes from Sidi and Fizik, components from Enve, and cycling computers from Garmin and Wahoo, among the all-encompassing cycling range. With such a premium offering, you can be sure that any Black Friday cycling deals you find will get you a quality product that will stand up to the rigorous tests of your everyday cycling needs.

Although the Backcountry Black Friday sale is yet to begin, we are expecting a number of discounts this year as the American retailer looks to make room ahead of 2020. We know Backcountry was launching Black Friday cycling deals way back in 2011, the year Black Friday was taken to a new extreme in America when several retailers (including Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Best Buy, and Bealls) opened at midnight for the first time.

In 2018, Backcountry dropped 50% on select styles and has previously been known to do 'Black Friday on Thursday' so we expect a similar approach for Black Friday 2019. However, If you're unable to wait until the end of November, be sure to check out the following deals available today.

Castelli Tabula Rasa Jersey

Was $99.95 | Now $54.98 | 45% off

A short sleeve jersey that blends aerodynamic performance with everyday comfort. The graphic styling is bold yet classy, and with 45% off, it's as good a Black Friday deal as you're likely to find.View Deal

Sportful Bodyfit Team Jersey

Was $109.95 | Now $59.98 | 45% off

The Sportful Bodyfit Team 2.0 jersey is designed as a performance jersey with all-day comfort. At 45% off, the formerly pricey jersey is now a great deal ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Sportful Bodyfit Pro Jersey - Bora-Hansgrohe

Was $149.95 | Now $49.98 | 67% off

Arguably a better Sportful deal. If you want to emulate your heroes, or simply want a super-fast jersey at a great price, this Sportful Bora-Hansgrohe jersey is now a third of the price!View Deal

Assos SS.Campionissimo Evo7 Jersey

Was $229.00 | Now $114.95 | 50% off

This Assos jersey is a premium product that provides the ultimate blend of comfort and performance. Featuring reflective detailing for safety and an integrated skinFoil base layer to regulate temperatures.View Deal

Assos IJ.Habu.5 Jacket

Was $369.00 | Now $129.95 | 65% off

Another great pre-Black Friday cycling deal is this Assos jacket that sees 65% off. Sizing and colour options are limited, but if you're lucky to find one in your size, this is the perfect jacket as the temperatures drop this winter. View Deal

Rapha Souplesse Race Cape - Women's

Was $384.95 | Now $154.97 | 60% off

If you're the type who greets bad weather with a wry smile, then the Rapha Souplesse women's race cape is for you. The waterproof yet breathable fabric is designed to be ridden full gas in pea-soup conditions.View Deal

Assos SJ.blitzFeder Jacket

Was $189.00 | | Now $129.95 | 31% off

Another race cape designed for pushing on in the worst of conditions. Although, for those who grimace at the sight of drizzle, this rain cape will change your perceptions of riding in the rain. View Deal

Rapha Pro Team Rain Gilet

Was $189.95 | Now $94.97 | 50% off

Designed to add an extra layer of warmth on intermittent days, or provide additional rain-proofing protection on drizzly days, the Rapha Pro Team gilet is currently available in a pre-Black Friday deal of 50% off. View Deal

Assos T.EquipeShort S7 Bib Shorts - BMC

Was $229.00 | $104.95 | 54% off

These Assos bib shorts might feature former BMC Team's colours, it doesn't detract from what is a fantastically constructed pair of shorts, and if anything the BMC branding only adds to the appeal. With Taylor Phinney's recent retirement, celebrate his career with his old team's kit.View Deal

Zipp Stainless Steel Aero Quick-Release Skewer - Pair

Was $39.95 | Now $14.95 | 63% off

Most wheels come with skewers, but if you find yourself wanting, then why would you look beyond these from Zipp at 63% off? Weighing 77g for a pair and boasting aerodynamic gains, they're worth the upgrade. View Deal

Castelli Sanremo 4.0 Speed Suit - Men's

Was $399.95 | $199.97 | 50% off

The Sanremo 4.0 speed suit combines Castelli's best-performing materials into an all-day-comfortable race-ready skin suit. Available in black or orange in a limited range of sizes at 50% off ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Castelli Body Paint 3.3 Speed Suit

Was $299.95 | Now $134.98 | 55% off

If speed if your ultimate goal, then the body-paint speed suit is your friend. Give yourself the advantage and save 55% in the process with this pre-Black Friday deal.View Deal

