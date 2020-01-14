Annemiek van Vleuten's world champion Scott Addict RC disc - Gallery

The all-new SCOTT Addict RC has improved aerodynamics and an increase in stiffness while simultaneously getting significantly lighter.

105km solo. That's just one of the small details emblazoned on world champion Annemiek van Vleuten's new Scott Addict RC that honour her status as the world's top rider after her incredible victorious solo attack of that distance in Yorkshire.

The rainbow bands on the fork, top tube and seat tube will easily identify this bike as Van Vleuten's even when she's not on it. Her nickname 'Vleutey' and a rainbow glitter paint job with iridescent Scott logos all make this a supremely flashy bike when viewed close up but come together in a balanced, subtle way when seen from afar.

Also new for Van Vleuten are disc brakes, but on a set-up that doesn't sacrifice weight for braking performance.

"I really like that this bike is with disc brakes," Van Vleuten said in a press release. "That’s a new feature for the women’s team in 2020, my descending on it has been going like crazy so that’s really good and yet the bike is still very light."

Van Vleuten dialed in her measurements for the Syncros Creston IC SL integrated cockpit during a recent training camp in Colombia.

On her personal website, she explained, "It took a little longer than normal because the integrated handlebar was made especially for me, since I have a relatively short upper body compared to the length of my legs. I therefore now ride an XXS frame with a stem length that corresponds to 70 mm stem. The handlebar width is 38 cm."

The bike is equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace R9170 drive train and Dura Ace WH-R9100-C40 wheels with Pirelli tyres. "I became world champion on the P4 tires from Pirelli and this season we will ride on the P7 tires that have considerably less rolling resistance.

To keep the bike light enough for the top climber in the world, special touches like Syncros Super Light bar tape and a pared down paint job pushed the bike to the UCI's minimum weight of 6.8kg even with disc brakes, which come thanks to new sponsorship specifically for the women's team.

Image 1 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 2 of 22 Pirelli supply the world champion with tyres (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 3 of 22 An iridescent logo and glitter (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 4 of 22 Dura-Ace drive train (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 5 of 22 The Syncros Duncan Aero SL seatpost (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 6 of 22 An integrated cockpit includes a mount for a Garmin computer (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 7 of 22 The integrated cockpit wrapped in Synchros Super Light bar tape (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 8 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten rides her Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 9 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten on her Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 10 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 11 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten with her new Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC Image 12 of 22 Dura-Ace cranks (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 13 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 14 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC with rainbow details (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 15 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC with rainbow details (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 16 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC has disc brakes (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 17 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC has disk brakes (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 18 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 19 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 20 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 21 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 22 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott)

"Previously [Shimano] only sponsored the men's team and the equipment was passed on to us. I think it's great to see Shimano now also sponsoring us. That is, among other things, the reason that we can now race with disc brakes and I am very pleased with that.

"It has super braking - previously I thought the only drawback was that disc brakes always made the bike heavy, but my bike now sits nicely at the minimum weight. This is also the reason why we opted for a black bicycle. The bike would get much heavier if we applied a lot of layers of white paint that are needed to get the bike from carbon black to white."

Van Vleuten rides on a Syncros Belcarra with their Duncan Aero SL seatpost to complete the picture.

"It is great that all equipment sponsors continue to develop. For example, Scott worked really hard to get the Addict to the minimum weight. I became world champion on the 'aero model' - the Scott Foil with rim brakes.

"The Foil with disc brakes is still the most aero, but the Addict with the integrated steering comes very close. However, the Foil with disc brakes is not yet available with a weight of 6.8 kilos, the minimum weight that a bicycle must meet."

Specifications

Frame - SCOTT Addict RC - Size XXS

Groupset - Shimano Dura Ace R9170

Crankset - Shimano Duar Ace FC-R9100P

Cockpit - Syncros Creston IC SL (380mm Width / 80mm Stem)

Handlebar tape - Syncros Super Light

Front Wheel – Shimano Dura Ace WH-R9100-C40

Rear Wheel - Shimano Dura Ace WH-R9100-C40

Tyres – Pirelli P-Zero

Saddle - Syncros Belcarra

Seat Post - Syncros Duncan Aero SL

Pedals - Shimano PD-R9100