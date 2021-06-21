2021 Tour de France: Cyclingnews' countdown collection
All our pre-race interviews, previews, features, and analysis pieces in one place
The 2021 Tour de France is almost upon us and, as ever, Cyclingnews is counting down the days with a series of special features to build up to the Grand Départ on Saturday, June 26. Links to all these features can be found below.
Our 10-day countdown began on Wednesday with our bumper race preview, giving you the essential lowdown on the talking points, contenders, route, and even the timings of each of the 21 stages.
Each European morning, we're publishing a special feature to build up to the race, but that's not all. Throughout the day we'll have more exclusive in-depth content, from rider interviews and blogs to retro features and analysis pieces, as well as all the latest news from France.
The main countdown
- Tour de France 2021: The essential race guide
- Tour de France bikes: who's riding what in 2021
- Form ranking: Tour de France 2021 contenders, pre-race
- Out of Pinot's shadow and into the glare: David Gaudu takes aim at the Tour de France
- Tadej Pogacar: A life-changing moment captured in a photograph
- Analysing Ineos Grenadiers' 2021 Tour de France team
More exclusive pre-Tour content
- Philippa York: I struggle to see Chris Froome as a Tour de France road captain
- Tour de France snubs: The 9 most controversial rider non-selections
- Analysing Jumbo-Visma's 2021 Tour de France squad
- Tour de France 2021: 5 key stages
- Brandon McNulty: The Tour de France call-up
- Alberto Contador: Blowing the Tour de France apart
The biggest pre-Tour news stories
- Mark Cavendish in for Sam Bennett as Deceuninck-QuickStep alter Tour de France team
- Michael Woods, not Chris Froome, to lead Israel Start-Up Nation at Tour de France
- Ackermann vents his anger after failing to make Tour de France team
- Lefevere: Taking Mark Cavendish to the Tour de France would have made Sam Bennett nervous
- New Shimano Dura-Ace finally breaks cover
- Erzen defends Bahrain Victorious in face of anonymous doping suspicions
- Roglic's Tour de France opponents are stronger this year, says Zeeman
- Chris Froome confirmed to ride the Tour de France
- Chris Froome remains our Grand Tour leader for next year, says Adams
- Dlamini to make history as first Black South African to compete at the Tour de France
- Geraint Thomas hoping time trials can give him an advantage in Tour de France GC battle
- Julian Alaphilippe takes aim at opening days of Tour de France
- Wellens: I can't push the watts I need for the Tour de France
