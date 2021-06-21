2021 Tour de France: Cyclingnews' countdown collection

The 2021 Tour de France is almost upon us and, as ever, Cyclingnews is counting down the days with a series of special features to build up to the Grand Départ on Saturday, June 26. Links to all these features can be found below.

We'll update this page with all the features as they go up, so keep it bookmarked and you won't miss a thing.

Our 10-day countdown began on Wednesday with our bumper race preview, giving you the essential lowdown on the talking points, contenders, route, and even the timings of each of the 21 stages.

Each European morning, we're publishing a special feature to build up to the race, but that's not all. Throughout the day we'll have more exclusive in-depth content, from rider interviews and blogs to retro features and analysis pieces, as well as all the latest news from France.

The main countdown

More exclusive pre-Tour content

The biggest pre-Tour news stories