Deceuninck-QuickStep to continue aboard Specialized bikes until 2027

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Specialized have today announced the renewal of their partnership, in a deal that will see the team continue aboard Specialized bikes until 2027.

The six-year deal, which also extends to Specialized's component subsidiary Roval, means that the American brand will continue to supply the team with bikes, helmets, shoes and tyres, as well as wheels and components from Roval.

"Specialized is impeccable as a partner," said Patrick Lefevre, Deceuninck–Quick-Step's manager. "Rather than tell us what they need, they interact with us, and we develop and evolve together. Their processes and communications, enthusiasm, drive for innovation, and eye for details make them the perfect technical partner."

Today's announcement extends the relationship to one lasting a minimum of two decades. It initially began with a bidding war in late 2006 when the team went under the guise of Quickstep-Innergetic, and in their inaugural season together, Tom Boonen piloted the team's Campagnolo equipped Tarmac SL2 - complete with rim brakes, tubular tyres and cable-actuated gears - to Tour de France green jersey success.

In the years since, the bikes have continued to evolve while the partnership has continued to grow. The latest version of the Specialized Tarmac - now up to SL7 - was developed in conjunction with riders from the team. One of those riders involved was Kasper Asgreen, who recently rode the finished product to victory at the Tour of Flanders.

It is a bike committed purely to disc brake technology, such is the direction that the industry has travelled. But perhaps more controversially, its Roval wheels are fitted with clincher tyres, complete with inner tubes inside, despite much of the professional peloton ditching tubular tyres in favour of tubeless systems.

“For over a decade, Deceuninck-QuickStep has been instrumental in the development of cutting-edge technology for our bikes and equipment," explained Specialized CEO Mike Sinyard. "We are honored to continue our close partnership with Patrick and the team with the wealth of experience they bring to drive the future of our sport.”