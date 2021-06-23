Bora-Hansgrohe unveil new kit for 2021 Tour de France

Image 1 of 13 Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit for the Tour de France (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 2 of 13 Bora's new X BO oven logo features heavily (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 3 of 13 The kit features a checkerboard design (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 4 of 13 The new cut is apparently inspired by chess (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 5 of 13 The kit sees the team go back to a darker design (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 6 of 13 The rear of the kit (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 7 of 13 The new kit celebrates 120 years of Hansgrohe (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 8 of 13 The rear of the jersey (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 9 of 13 The rear of the jersey features the team's 'band of brothers' tagline (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 10 of 13 The kit sees the team go back to a darker design (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 11 of 13 Daniel Oss models the new kit (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 12 of 13 The new kit from the rear (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi) Image 13 of 13 Daniel Oss models the new kit (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / Sportful / Chiara Redaschi)

Bora-Hansgrohe have unveiled a new kit especially for the Tour de France, switching from a predominantly white jersey to a darker green design.

The change of kit is part of a push to promote the German's team sponsors, with Bora soon to release a new oven while tap company Hansgrohe celebrates its 120th anniversary.

Made by Italian manufacturer Sportful, the jersey features a checkerboard pattern of black and green, said to be inspired by chess. The shorts are black but the pattern is repeated on the trim.

The logos of Bora and Hansgrohe still have pride of place on the front of the jersey but X BO – the new oven being launched by Bora – now appears on the sleeves and shorts. Likewise, a new '120' logo – with the 0 in the shape of a water drop, sits on the front and rear of the jersey.

"A retro looking jersey with our favorite color in the Sportful palette, inspired by chess," is how the team have described the new look.

"Because the Tour de France - like chess - is much more than just a game."

The jersey has been modelled by Daniel Oss and will be worn by the likes of the team's GC leader Wilco Kelderman when the Tour de France gets underway on Saturday. Peter Sagan recently won the Slovakian road race title and is therefore set to wear a modified national champion's version, although his main objective will be to pull on the Tour's own green jersey as he looks for an eighth victory in the points classification.

This is the second time in as many years that Bora-Hansgrohe have changed their kit for the Tour. Last year, they switched their darker green and black kit for a white jersey, a design that was largely carried over into their main kit for 2021. However, for the next three weeks, they'll be back with a darker look.

"I am very pleased that this year, our Tour de France Jersey has not only a new design, but also one with a story behind it," said team boss Ralph Denk.

"With Hansgrohe, we’re celebrating their 120th anniversary, and BORA is introducing a new product on the occasion of the start of the Tour. We’re looking forward to that almost as much as the opening stage."

Bora-Hansgrohe are the fourth team to alter their kit ahead of the Tour. Jumbo-Visma's yellow design has been deemed a clash with the leader's yellow jersey and so the Dutch team will be wearing a a grey and black jersey. Total Direct Energie have rebranded as TotalEnergies with a whiter jersey and red shorts, while Movistar have made a minor change in adding parent company Telefonica's logo to their blue jersey.