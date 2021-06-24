2021 Tour de France team presentation from Brittany – Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Tadej Pogacar and Mikkel Berg at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 Tadej Pogacar at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 45 Wout Van Aert at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe waves to the crowds at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Mads Pedersen headed to the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 45 Mikal Kwiatkowski gives a hat to a fan at the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Chris Froome with Israel Start-Up Nation at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 Dan Martin arrives to the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 45 Rigoberto Uran is a crowd favourite (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 45 Bora-Hansgrohe on stage at the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 45 Mark Cavendish was a last-minute call-up at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Israel Start-Up Nation arrive in Brittany for the Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 45 Chris Froome at the Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 45 Nairo Quintana rides to the Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 45 Crowds at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 45 Alpecin-Fenix wear Poulidor-inspired kit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 45 Alpecin-Fenix wear Poulidor-inspired kit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 45 Movistar arrive to the presentation in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 45 Omar Fraile is the Spanish champion at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 45 Team DSM on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 45 Fans gather to watch the presentation at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 45 Defending Champino Tadej Pogacar with his UAE Team Emirates squad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 45 Qhubeka-Assos with a new kit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 45 Ineos Grenadiers arrive on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 45 Wout van Aert talks to the press (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 45 A bird's-eye view of the teams arriving (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 45 The crowds gather to watch the Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 45 Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 45 Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 45 Jumbo-Visma arrive at the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 45 Guests at the Tour de France teams presentation in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 45 Groupama-FDJ riding into the Tour de France teams (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 45 Crowds mingle at the Tour de France teams (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 45 Cofidis along the coast of Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 45 Fans watch the presentation from afar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 45 Decoration in Breset town during 108th Tour de France 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 45 Israel Start-Up Nation on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe of France stands on stage with his Deceuninck-QuickStep team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 45 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) says anyone can win stage 1 on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 45 Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 45 Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pomp and circumstance for the 108th edition of the Tour de France commenced Thursday just two days before the Grand Départ in Brest with the formal ceremony introducing the 23 teams and 184 riders. Unlike the subdued atmosphere amid empty chairs for the 2020 fall edition of the team presentation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, spectators were welcomed back to see their favourite riders and hear interviews from the stage.

The Ineos Grenadiers presented its stacked roster, including Richie Port, Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Deceuninck-QuickStep squad have World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish, while Jumbo-Visma have contenders Primož Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk and Wout van Aert. Defending champion Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates was the final rider introduced, speaking English from the stage, he told the audience he was eager to race.

In between musical acts and on-stage performances, teams paraded across the stage to debut new apparel and sponsors. Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates wore their new look for the Tour, a checkerboard pattern of black and green, said to be inspired by chess.

Alpecin-Fenix walked on the stage in purple and amber throw-back colours to honour French cycling legend Raymond Poulidor, who was Mathieu van der Poel’s grandfather. The Poulidor-inspired kits will not be worn in the race, but offered for sale online for fans as a way to salute the eight-time podium finisher in the Tour. Poulidor died in 2019, so will not see his grandson race in the Tour for the first time.

Team Qhubeka Assos also appeared in new Assos kits at Thursday’s festivities to unveil its look as Qhubeka NextHash at the Tour, the start of a new five-year deal with team co-sponsor NextHash. The team will also begin a partnership with fashion brand Burberry.

Another new look includes a new name for the three-week race, as Total Direct Energie will rebrand as Team TotalEnergies. The French ProTeam sported their new white, red and blue kits on the stage.

