2021 Tour de France team presentation from Brittany – Gallery

By

Grand Départ begins Saturday with stage 1 from Brest with favourites Pogacar, Roglic, Uran, Alaphilippe, Thomas and Porte

Image 1 of 45

Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia C attends the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar and Mikkel Berg at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 45

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured during the presentation of the teams participating in the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Brest France Thursday 24 June 2021 This years Tour de France is taking place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 45

Dutch Bauke Mollema of TrekSegafredo pictured in action during the presentation of the teams participating in the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Brest France Thursday 24 June 2021 This years Tour de France is taking place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark Rui Costa of Portugal Davide Formolo of Italy Marc Hirschi of Switzerland Rafa Majka of Poland Brandon Mcnulty of The United States Vegard Stake Laengen of Norway and UAETeam Emirates during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Landscape Fans LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 45

Team Jumbo Vismas Primoz Roglic of Slovenia attends the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Wout Van Aert at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe waves to the crowds at the 2021 Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 45

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroen Team pictured during the presentation of the teams participating in the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Brest France Thursday 24 June 2021 This years Tour de France is taking place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen headed to the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mikal Kwiatkowski gives a hat to a fan at the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Chris Froome with Israel Start-Up Nation at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Dan Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Dan Martin arrives to the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 45

Team Education Firsts Rigoberto Uran of Colombia attends the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Rigoberto Uran is a crowd favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

Team Bora Hansgrohes riders attend the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe on stage at the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 45

Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Julian Alaphilippe of France attends the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish was a last-minute call-up at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Rick Zabel of Germany Andr Greipel of Germany Chris Froome of The United Kingdom Omer Goldstein of Israel Reto Hollenstein of Switzerland Guillaume Boivin of Canada Dan Martin of Ireland Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Israel Start-Up Nation arrive in Brittany for the Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Omer Goldstein of Israel Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Chris Froome at the Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Warren Barguil of France Nacer Bouhanni of France Nairo Quintana of Colombia lie Gesbert of France Connor Swift of The United Kingdom Anthony Delaplace of France Daniel Mclay of The United Kingdom Clment Russo of France and Team Arka Samsic during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape Covid safety measures LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Nairo Quintana rides to the Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Spectators watching during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Fans Public Covid safety measures Mask LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Crowds at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Petr Vako of Czech Republic Kristian Sbaragli of Italy Tim Merlier of Belgium Xandro Meurisse of Belgium Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands Silvan Dillier of Switzerland Jasper Philipsen of Belgium Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alpecin-Fenix wear Poulidor-inspired kit (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 45

Team Alpecin Fenix Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands attend the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Alpecin-Fenix wear Poulidor-inspired kit (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Alejandro Valverde of Spain Carlos Verona of Spain Enric Mas of Spain Imanol Erviti of Spain Ivn Garca Cortina of Spain Jorge Arcas of Spain Marc Soler of Spain Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Movistar arrive to the presentation in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Omar Fraile of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Omar Fraile is the Spanish champion at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Sren Kragh Andersen of Denmark Tiesj Benoot of Belgium Cees Bol of The Netherlands Mark Donovan of The United Kingdom Nils Eekhoff of The Netherlands Joris Nieuwenhuis of The Netherlands Casper Pedersen of Denmark Jasha Stterlin of Germany and Team DSM during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Team DSM on stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Spectators with Polka Dot Mountain Jersey watching during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Fans Public Covid safety measures Mask LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fans gather to watch the presentation at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 45

UAE Team Emirates riders pictured at the presentation of the teams participating in the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Brest France Thursday 24 June 2021 This years Tour de France is taking place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Defending Champino Tadej Pogacar with his UAE Team Emirates squad (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 45

Team Qhubeka Assos riders attend the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Qhubeka-Assos with a new kit (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland Richie Porte of Australia Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers arrive on stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 45

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured during the presentation of the teams participating in the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Brest France Thursday 24 June 2021 This years Tour de France is taking place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert talks to the press (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Pierre Rolland of France Quentin Pacher of France Maxime Chevalier of France Franck Bonnamour of France Cyril Barthe of France Cyril Gautier of France Cyril Lemoine of France Bryan Coquard of France and Team BB Hotels pb KTM during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

A bird's-eye view of the teams arriving (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Spectators watching during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Fans Public Covid safety measures Mask LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The crowds gather to watch the Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Primo Rogli of Slovenia Wout Van Aert of Belgium Mike Teunissen of The Netherlands Robert Gesink of The Netherlands Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark Tony Martin of Germany Sepp Kuss of The United States Steven Kruijswijk of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic on stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark Rui Costa of Portugal Davide Formolo of Italy Marc Hirschi of Switzerland Rafa Majka of Poland Brandon Mcnulty of The United States Vegard Stake Laengen of Norway and UAETeam Emirates during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 45

Team Jumbo Vismas riders attend the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma arrive at the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Petr Vako of Czech Republic Kristian Sbaragli of Italy Tim Merlier of Belgium Xandro Meurisse of Belgium Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands Silvan Dillier of Switzerland Jasper Philipsen of Belgium Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Guests at the Tour de France teams presentation in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Bruno Armirail of France Arnaud Dmare of France David Gaudu of France Jacopo Guarnieri of Italy Ignatas Konovalovas of Lithuania Stefan Kng of Switzerland Valentin Madouas of France Miles Scotson of Australia and Team Groupama FDJ during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Groupama-FDJ riding into the Tour de France teams (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Fan village landscape during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Crowds mingle at the Tour de France teams (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 45

Team Cofidis riders attend the teams presentation two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race near Brest on June 24 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Cofidis along the coast of Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Pierre Rolland of France Quentin Pacher of France Maxime Chevalier of France Franck Bonnamour of France Cyril Barthe of France Cyril Gautier of France Cyril Lemoine of France Bryan Coquard of France and Team BB Hotels pb KTM during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Fans watch the presentation from afar (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Decoration in Breset town during 108th Tour de France 2021 Training LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Decoration in Breset town during 108th Tour de France 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Rick Zabel of Germany Andr Greipel of Germany Chris Froome of The United Kingdom Omer Goldstein of Israel Reto Hollenstein of Switzerland Guillaume Boivin of Canada Dan Martin of Ireland Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape Covid safety measures LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Israel Start-Up Nation on stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Julian Alaphilippe of France Kasper Asgreen of Denmark Davide Ballerini of Italy Mattia Cattaneo of Italy Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom Tim Declercq of Belgium Dries Devenyns of Belgium Michael Mrkv of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe of France stands on stage with his Deceuninck-QuickStep team (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Primo Rogli of Slovenia and Team JumboVisma during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) says anyone can win stage 1 on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de France teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 45

BREST FRANCE JUNE 24 Primo Rogli of Slovenia and Team JumboVisma during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 24 2021 in Brest France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pomp and circumstance for the 108th edition of the Tour de France commenced Thursday just two days before the Grand Départ in Brest with the formal ceremony introducing the 23 teams and 184 riders. Unlike the subdued atmosphere amid empty chairs for the 2020 fall edition of the team presentation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, spectators were welcomed back to see their favourite riders and hear interviews from the stage.

The Ineos Grenadiers presented its stacked roster, including Richie Port, Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Deceuninck-QuickStep squad have World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish, while Jumbo-Visma have contenders Primož Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk and Wout van Aert. Defending champion Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates was the final rider introduced, speaking English from the stage, he told the audience he was eager to race.

In between musical acts and on-stage performances, teams paraded across the stage to debut new apparel and sponsors. Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates wore their new look for the Tour, a checkerboard pattern of black and green, said to be inspired by chess.

Alpecin-Fenix walked on the stage in purple and amber throw-back colours to honour French cycling legend Raymond Poulidor, who was Mathieu van der Poel’s grandfather. The Poulidor-inspired kits will not be worn in the race, but offered for sale online for fans as a way to salute the eight-time podium finisher in the Tour. Poulidor died in 2019, so will not see his grandson race in the Tour for the first time.

Team Qhubeka Assos also appeared in new Assos kits at Thursday’s festivities to unveil its look as Qhubeka NextHash at the Tour, the start of a new five-year deal with team co-sponsor NextHash. The team will also begin a partnership with fashion brand Burberry.

Another new look includes a new name for the three-week race, as Total Direct Energie will rebrand as Team TotalEnergies. The French ProTeam sported their new white, red and blue kits on the stage.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the teams presentation of the 108th Tour de France.