2021 Tour de France team presentation from Brittany – Gallery

Grand Départ begins Saturday with stage 1 from Brest with favourites Pogacar, Roglic, Uran, Alaphilippe, Thomas and Porte
Image 1 of 45
Image 2 of 45
Image 3 of 45
Image 4 of 45
Image 5 of 45
Image 6 of 45
Image 7 of 45
Image 8 of 45
Image 9 of 45
Image 10 of 45
Image 11 of 45
Image 12 of 45
Image 13 of 45
Image 14 of 45
Image 15 of 45
Image 16 of 45
Image 17 of 45
Image 18 of 45
Image 19 of 45
Image 20 of 45
Image 21 of 45
Image 22 of 45
Image 23 of 45
Image 24 of 45
Image 25 of 45
Image 26 of 45
Image 27 of 45
Image 28 of 45
Image 29 of 45
Image 30 of 45
Image 31 of 45
Image 32 of 45
Image 33 of 45
Image 34 of 45
Image 35 of 45
Image 36 of 45
Image 37 of 45
Image 38 of 45
Image 39 of 45
Image 40 of 45
Image 41 of 45
Image 42 of 45
Image 43 of 45
Image 44 of 45
Image 45 of 45
The pomp and circumstance for the 108th edition of the Tour de France commenced Thursday just two days before the Grand Départ in Brest with the formal ceremony introducing the 23 teams and 184 riders. Unlike the subdued atmosphere amid empty chairs for the 2020 fall edition of the team presentation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, spectators were welcomed back to see their favourite riders and hear interviews from the stage.
The Ineos Grenadiers presented its stacked roster, including Richie Port, Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Deceuninck-QuickStep squad have World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish, while Jumbo-Visma have contenders Primož Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk and Wout van Aert. Defending champion Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates was the final rider introduced, speaking English from the stage, he told the audience he was eager to race.
In between musical acts and on-stage performances, teams paraded across the stage to debut new apparel and sponsors. Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates wore their new look for the Tour, a checkerboard pattern of black and green, said to be inspired by chess.
Alpecin-Fenix walked on the stage in purple and amber throw-back colours to honour French cycling legend Raymond Poulidor, who was Mathieu van der Poel’s grandfather. The Poulidor-inspired kits will not be worn in the race, but offered for sale online for fans as a way to salute the eight-time podium finisher in the Tour. Poulidor died in 2019, so will not see his grandson race in the Tour for the first time.
Team Qhubeka Assos also appeared in new Assos kits at Thursday’s festivities to unveil its look as Qhubeka NextHash at the Tour, the start of a new five-year deal with team co-sponsor NextHash. The team will also begin a partnership with fashion brand Burberry.
Another new look includes a new name for the three-week race, as Total Direct Energie will rebrand as Team TotalEnergies. The French ProTeam sported their new white, red and blue kits on the stage.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the teams presentation of the 108th Tour de France.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.