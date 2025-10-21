100 years of manufacturing - Miche factory tour gallery

A techy look inside the Miche factory in Northern Italy's cycling heartland
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Miche (pronounced Me-Ka) is an Italian wheel and component manufacturer situated in San Vendemiano, in North-Eastern Italy. The company has been manufacturing bicycle parts in one form or another since 1919.
A little under a year ago, I interviewed Miche CEO, Gregory Girard, about the Italian brand's business, and in particular, its first foray into WorldTour team sponsorship.
I was able to visit the Miche headquarters for a factory tour last week, whilst in Italy on other business, and took a look at where and how the brand's components and wheelsets are made.
Miche produces wheelsets, and the Kleos models are raced on by the Groupama pros, but the company also manufactures track components, which was my introduction to the brand as a youth racer in the UK. Some Pista products are used by the Italian National track squad currently.
It also makes chainrings, cassettes, and cranks, as well as a range of smaller components from lock rings, thru axles, computer mounts and bottom brackets.
It's easy to forget the work and effort that goes into producing components and parts like these sometimes, especially in today's digitally dominated age.
It was fascinating to see the raw materials that get turned into our bike components and the machines and staff that produce them every day in Italy's cycling heartland.
Understandably, I wasn’t allowed to just wander around on the factory floor or take photos of everything, including the testing room where lots of diagnostic and wheel testing machines are.
Regardless, I have tried to capture as much as I can, to provide a rounded look at the setup and what goes into making Miche components.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
