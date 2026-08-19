Behind the scenes in the wind tunnel: Watch our latest video to see how a testing day unfolds
Member-exclusive early screening of our first-ever behind-the-scenes video, shot during our latest trip to Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub
Good day, Cyclingnews member, it's time for something a little different...
You may have noticed that we're forever bopping back and forth to and from the wind tunnel, bringing you news of which bike, helmet, wheels, and even socks are the fastest, but we've never really lifted the lid on what actually happens behind the scenes; there simply isn't room in a 10,000 word treatise on bicycle aerodynamics to get into how a day of testing actually unfolds, including the 6am smash and grab for supermarket meal deals and baked goods.
- What are the fastest UCI-legal road wheels? Wind tunnel testing the big-name brands and Chinese contenders
Now we have a blossoming YouTube channel on which to show things, we decided to bring some cameras along for our latest wind tunnel test of aero road wheels, and you get to watch it before it goes on the YouTube channel just by hitting play below. You can see everything from prep and standardisations, to how the tunnel actually operates, to what fizzy drinks we buy to keep Josh fuelled up so he can do maths and spreadsheets all day.
As a subscriber, you can also watch our ever-expanding archive of bike reviews over on the Cyclingnews app before anyone else - just hit the 'video' tab at the bottom to see them all. But if you'd like to head over to YouTube and give us a like and subscribe to help us grow too, we'd really appreciate the boost.
And don't forget, you also get access to all of our CN Labs testing, unlimited access to our unrivalled racing coverage, and member-exclusive long-read features on the biggest storylines within cycling.
Thanks as ever for your support.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
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