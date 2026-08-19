Behind the scenes in the wind tunnel: Watch our latest video to see how a testing day unfolds

Good day, Cyclingnews member, it's time for something a little different...

You may have noticed that we're forever bopping back and forth to and from the wind tunnel, bringing you news of which bike, helmet, wheels, and even socks are the fastest, but we've never really lifted the lid on what actually happens behind the scenes; there simply isn't room in a 10,000 word treatise on bicycle aerodynamics to get into how a day of testing actually unfolds, including the 6am smash and grab for supermarket meal deals and baked goods.

Now we have a blossoming YouTube channel on which to show things, we decided to bring some cameras along for our latest wind tunnel test of aero road wheels, and you get to watch it before it goes on the YouTube channel just by hitting play below. You can see everything from prep and standardisations, to how the tunnel actually operates, to what fizzy drinks we buy to keep Josh fuelled up so he can do maths and spreadsheets all day.

Join Now

As a subscriber, you can also watch our ever-expanding archive of bike reviews over on the Cyclingnews app before anyone else - just hit the 'video' tab at the bottom to see them all. But if you'd like to head over to YouTube and give us a like and subscribe to help us grow too, we'd really appreciate the boost.

And don't forget, you also get access to all of our CN Labs testing, unlimited access to our unrivalled racing coverage, and member-exclusive long-read features on the biggest storylines within cycling.

Thanks as ever for your support.