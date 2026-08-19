Behind the scenes in the wind tunnel: Watch our latest video to see how a testing day unfolds

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News
By
Published

Member-exclusive early screening of our first-ever behind-the-scenes video, shot during our latest trip to Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub

An open toolbox sits next to a pile of road bike wheels
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Good day, Cyclingnews member, it's time for something a little different...

You may have noticed that we're forever bopping back and forth to and from the wind tunnel, bringing you news of which bike, helmet, wheels, and even socks are the fastest, but we've never really lifted the lid on what actually happens behind the scenes; there simply isn't room in a 10,000 word treatise on bicycle aerodynamics to get into how a day of testing actually unfolds, including the 6am smash and grab for supermarket meal deals and baked goods.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.