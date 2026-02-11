Our best tyre for puncture protection is now almost half price

Wet, grimy roads mean punctures are more prevalent than ever at this time of year. That makes running sturdier tyres, which result in more riding and less roadside repairing, a worthy performance sacrifice in my book.

Our best tubeless road tyre for puncture protection is the Pirelli Cinturato Velo, and right now you can pick them up with a 39% saving.

Save $33.90 on Pirelli Cinturato Velo tyres and pay just $53.00 at Amazon.

We gave the tyre 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Pirelli Cinturato Velo review. As well as their resistance to punctures, our tester was impressed with their grip, rolling resistance (for a more rugged tyre), and overall performance on road and light gravel conditions.

Save 39% ($33.90) Pirelli Cinturato Velo: was $86.90 now $53 at Amazon This hardy all-road tyre is a great option at this time of year when conditions mean punctures are more likely. The Cinturato Velo comes in five widths from 26 to 35c. All sizes are available, but the best price is for the narrowest 26c version.

Despite putting over 500km into them, the Pirelli Cinturato Velos we tested did not suffer a single cut or puncture when riding through hedge debris, gravel trails and even broken glass – impressive.

The tough casing uses a mix of Kevlar fibres and a 60TPI weave. On the exterior, the Cinturato Velos use Pirelli's SmartNET Silica compound, which claims to 'grip well and generate heat for cornering, yet roll with elasticity without heat buildup from friction.'

Be aware that our test tyres were a fair bit wider than advertised. We measured the 28mm tested at 31.34mm, so expect other widths to size up accordingly.

Our test 28c tyres came up much larger than stated (Image credit: Andy Turner)

We weighed a 700x26c tyre at 360g, which was 20g more than claimed. While heavier than rival 28c options, when compared to other 30-32mm models (akin to the Pirelli's actual 31.34mm width), we had no issues with the weight.

Cornering grip was very good, especially in the dry. Our tester reckoned the Pirellis rival grip-leading Continentals in dry weather. Grip on wet Tarmac was not quite as good, with the odd slip here and there during testing, so not on par with Continental's GP5000 AS TR – our best tyre overall for winter riding. The Cinturato Velos fared much better when on broken surfaces, though.

Value for money is an issue for the Cinturato Velos at full price, as they are at the more expensive end of puncture-resistant tyres. The current 39% price reduction at Amazon US makes them great value, though. If you don't live in the States, see below for the best price wherever you are.