Pirelli Cinturato Velo review: grippy, versatile, and roll well, but come up far wider than advertised.

A brilliant all-road tyre that has fewer speed compromises than similar competitors. Wet weather grip and initial fitting gremlins are worth considering though.

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Pirelli Cinturato Velo tyres are an ideal tyre to tackle pretty much anything you could throw at a road bike across all seasons. Grip, rolling resistance, and durability are all very impressive, even if wet weather grip is not at the same level. Some fitting issues are quickly remedied, but the wider than advertised sizing can prove problematic with frame clearances.

Pros

  • +

    Appropriate for roads and light gravel

  • +

    Smooth and good quality ride feel

  • +

    Grip in dry weather is really very good

  • +

    For a more rugged tyre they roll reasonably well

  • +

    Great durability

Cons

  • -

    Takes a while to properly seal after fitting

  • -

    Tacky coating picks up road shrapnel initially, scratched fork crown as a result

  • -

    Lags behind Continental and Hutchinson in wet weather grip

  • -

    Comes up wide which meant some paint rub on my chainstays

Pirelli Cinturato Velo

Price: £65 / €82.44 / $93.87

Weight: 340g claimed, 360g measured

Widths: 26, 28, 32, 35c

Measured: 31.34mm

Tubeless: Yes

Hookless: Yes, if internal width no larger than 21mm

Colours: Standard, Reflective, Classic

Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Having a black, tan wall, and reflective offering makes these aesthetically highly versatile as well as a great safety conscious design choice. However, the advertised sizes are significantly smaller than the measured sizes, which can impact clearances on frames.8/10
PerformanceA tacky coating that picks up debris initially is a pain, but can be easily remedied. Rolling resistance and ride feel appear to be solid and comfortable, while cornering in the dry is highly impressive. Although not as grippy in the wet, I really like the all-road capabilities of these tyres as well.8/10
Tubeless setupEasy to fit and reasonable quick to seat, however some loss of air pressure over the first couple of days could be an issue over longer duration. Once this issue sorts itself after a few rides, it is faultless.8/10
WeightWeight wise these are heavier than some less rugged or more road focussed tyres, which is to be expected. Given though that they measure 31.34mm, that weight is actually decent compared to other 30-32mm competitors in a similar vein. Rotational weight was not something that was noticeable while riding.8/10
ValueGiven the durability and versatility, I think these tyres offer impressive value along with good cornering grip and rolling resistance. They’re not the fastest, but it’s a sacrifice well worth it for more all-road riding and I would spend my own money on these. 9/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 82%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

