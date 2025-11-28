NordVPN slashes its prices for Black Friday – save at least 73%, get three months for free and secure your cycling coverage for the 2026 season

The dust may have just settled on what was one of the most exciting years in professional cycling, and if 2026 is even half as exciting, cycling fans are going to be in for another blockbuster year. The UCI WorldTour season begins with the Santos Tour Down Under, which starts on January 20th in Australia.

The Tour Down Under is seen as the traditional curtain raiser and the official start of another WorldTour year, and I’m already organising my 2026 cycling season viewing. As I travel regularly, this Black Friday VPN deal is my first port of call.

Save up to 77% when you sign up for NordVPN, and pay as little as $2.99 a month for two years.

A totally reliable and secure VPN is highly recommended when travelling, and this Black Friday deal on NordVPN's award-winning service is outstanding value for money. The savings start at 74% off Nord's Basic plan and rise to 77% off the Prime version. Even better, when you sign up for a two-year contract, you'll get three months extra absolutely free.

Save 74% ($299.70) NordVPN Plus 2-year plan + 3 EXTRA months : was $404.73 now $105.03 at NordVPN Save at least 73% on 24 months of NordVPN and get three months for free. NordVPN comes with a host of security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions. There are significant discounts that apply across all of Nord's service plans – Basic (cut by 74%), Plus (74%), Complete (73%), and Prime (77%).

Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as NordVPN means geo-blocking is not an issue, so you can access your regular cycling streaming services wherever you are in the world. That means being able to watch all the biggest races with notable races like Strade Bianche in March, Paris-Roubaix in April, and of course the Grand Tours themselves, which start with the Giro d'Italia in May, the Tour de France in July, and the Tour de France Femmes in August, followed by the Vuelta soon after.

Then later, the UCI World Championships return to Montréal, Québec, in September, and Tadej Pogačar will be going for his third victory in a row. It means the 2026 season is going to be a must-watch, and if you're planning a holiday or travel with work, a trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your cycling streaming viewing. It also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.

2026 UCI WorldTour schedule highlights

Santos Tour Down Under , 20-25 Jan

, 20-25 Jan UAE Tour , 16-22 Feb

, 16-22 Feb Omloop Nieuwsblad , 28 Feb

, 28 Feb Strade Bianche , 7 March

, 7 March Paris-Nice , 8-15 March

, 8-15 March Paris-Roubaix , 12 April

, 12 April Giro d'Italia , 9-31 May

, 9-31 May Tour de France , 4-26 July

, 4-26 July La Vuelta Ciclista a España , 22 Aug-13 Sep

, 22 Aug-13 Sep UCI World Championships , 20-27 Sep

, 20-27 Sep Il Lombardia, 10 Oct

Tadej Pogačar will go for his third straight UCI Road World Championships title in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Our other deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery

Brand-specific Black Friday roundups

🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond

🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website

🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.

👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.

Category-specific Black Friday hubs

💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.

👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.

👕 Black Friday cycling clothing: A handpicked roundup of deals on cycling apparel, with everything from socks to speedsuits.

🚸 Black Friday kids' bikes: Our pick of the best deals on kids bikes from the US and UK, with options for all ages.