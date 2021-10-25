Zwift alternatives: Who's giving the leader a run for its money?

It’s no secret that Zwift is the global leader in indoor cycling. The seven-year-old company has already garnered millions of users and interest from professional cycling teams, academies, and races around the world. Having been in the spotlight since its adolescence, Zwift is one of first indoor cycling apps that got people excited by the best turbo trainers and spurred a world of interest in virtual cycling.

While Zwift is the most popular indoor cycling app in the world, it is not the only one. Believe it or not, there are aspects of Zwift that some people do not enjoy. Whether it’s the gamified experience or the pixelated avatars, there are many cyclists who don’t prefer Zwift. As advancements in indoor cycling technology continue at an all-time high, the birth of other indoor training apps has followed. You may recognise the apps such as Rouvy, TrainerRoad, and Wahoo Systm, but there are many more.

We've tried almost every indoor cycling app available, and while we're all fans of Zwift here at Cyclingnews, we're by no means exclusive Zwifters. Others have many benefits too, so here are our favourite Zwift alternatives.

Wahoo Systm

Price: $14.99/month

$14.99/month Features: Scientifically-procured workouts and training plans tailored to your unique physiology; plus all-round fitness training sessions, humorous in-app text, and real-life race videos

Scientifically-procured workouts and training plans tailored to your unique physiology; plus all-round fitness training sessions, humorous in-app text, and real-life race videos Platform: Mac, Windows, iOS, Android

For comparison’s sake, here is Zwift:

Price: $14.99/month

$14.99/month Features: Organised and custom races, workouts, group rides, and solo exploring on a variety of virtual and real-life modelled maps, with thousands of riders as your companion

Organised and custom races, workouts, group rides, and solo exploring on a variety of virtual and real-life modelled maps, with thousands of riders as your companion Platform: Mac, Windows, iOS, Apple TV, Android

Wahoo recently announced the rebranding of Wahoo Suf to Wahoo Systm, an all-encompassing training app that seeks to help you reach your cycling goals. Unlike Zwift – which has just cycling and running – Wahoo Systm has a multiple-faceted approach to training and recovery, and includes guided sessions such as mental training, yoga, strength training, and meditation in addition to cycling.

Wahoo Systm also uses the patented 4DP test to evaluate your current fitness, in a more thorough way than the traditional 20-minute FTP test or ramp test. The Sufferfest workouts are a truly unique experiencing, combining real-life race videos, on-screen text, and motivating music to help you reach your power targets. However, there are no virtual worlds in Wahoo Systm, and you won’t be able to ride with friends like you can on Zwift.

There is also no ‘gaming’ feel to Systm, such as experience points, levelling up, or having a customisable avatar. Some users will appreciate this, while others won’t. Overall, Wahoo Systm is a much more focused training app than Zwift, one that takes away the distractions and helps you get the most out of yourself. Wahoo Systm promises to help you get the most out of your training, and make you fitter and faster than ever with its customised training sessions and plans. Wahoo Systm helps you maximise limited training hours, and get the most out of training and recovery in a single app.

Peloton

Price: $14.99/month

$14.99/month Features: Instructor-led spin classes, yoga, strength training, HIIT sessions, stretching, running, and meditation in a single app

Instructor-led spin classes, yoga, strength training, HIIT sessions, stretching, running, and meditation in a single app Platform: iOS, Android

The most popular indoor cycling app in the world is not Zwift – it's Peloton. You’ve certainly heard of the brand before, but if you’re a Zwifter, you’ve probably never tried Peloton, or vice versa. The apps target very different user bases, with Zwift going after more traditional road cyclists, and Peloton geared towards spin class enthusiasts. Here’s what Peloton has to offer.

Peloton Digital – Peloton’s training app – includes everything from live, instructor-led spin classes to guided strength training sessions. There are yoga classes, interval training workouts, stretching, running, and meditation classes included in the monthly subscription, which costs the same as Zwift at $14.99 per month.

Peloton Digital is a lot like Wahoo Systm because it focuses on all-around fitness, but what you see during a ride will be vastly different. Unlike Wahoo Systm, Peloton doesn’t have an ERG mode workout graph for power and heart rate, or real-life race videos in the background. Instead, Peloton is known for its instructor-led spin classes which are live throughout the day, but also available 24/7 through the Peloton archive. With upbeat music playing in the background, Peloton’s professional instructors will help you stay focused and full of energy throughout your spin session. This is a far cry from more traditional cycling apps that are mostly focused on either ERG mode training or virtual cycling.

As opposed to Zwift which is all about social connection and competition by riding with or against other avatars, Peloton is focused on peer-based motivation, putting you into a live workout with other users around the world, challenging and helping you all get the most out of yourselves during a tough spin session. Peloton also has a more holistic approach to training within its app, with stretching and recovery sessions included. But unlike Zwift, the actual rides will be extremely different, with only the instructor and your own metrics to look at. There are no roads to ride on or mountains to climb, you’ll just have to use your imagination.

TrainerRoad

Price: $19.95/month

$19.95/month Features: No-nonsense app designed to make you a faster cyclist

No-nonsense app designed to make you a faster cyclist Platform: Mac, Windows, iOS, Android

One of the most popular training apps around, TrainerRoad has a massive following from both its training app and “Ask a Cycling Coach” podcast. Tens of thousands of subscribers regularly share their FTP improvements on social media, saying how TrainerRoad helped them get fitter and faster.

TrainerRoad has one of the simplest and barest displays out of any cycling training app. All you’ll see is an ERG mode workout graphing your planned and completed power output, as well as some of your other metrics such as heart rate and cadence. A few on-screen instructions will help you stay focused on the effort at hand, but that’s about it. There are no virtual worlds, and the only social connection comes if you choose to ride a group workout with friends, there are no videos to watch or mountains to climb. You don’t get an avatar or any levelling-up bonuses, and there are no races to compete in either. TrainerRoad is all about you and making you faster.

Like Wahoo Systm, TrainerRoad is an individually focused app designed to make you a faster cyclist. However, TrainerRoad is even more one-dimensional as the app doesn’t include any other types of sessions such as strength training or mental training. Truthfully said, TrainerRoad is not a fun training app; but it is effective. It uses machine learning to calculate how well you followed a workout, and if you nailed it, it'll level you up. If you failed it, it'll give you a more achievable workout next time round, so that you can continue completing workouts that are hard enough to push you, but not too hard that you fail. If you want to become a faster cyclist – without the need for entertainment, social connection, or other potential distractions – TrainerRoad is the app for you.

Rouvy

Price: $10/month

$10/month Features: Real-life cycling footage, organized racing, and structured and custom workouts

Real-life cycling footage, organized racing, and structured and custom workouts Platform: Windows, iOS, Apple TV, Android

Rouvy offers one of the most immersive virtual cycling experiences of any training app, dropping you into the ‘real world’ from your own pain cave. The platform has even hosted some virtual National Championship races in Europe, and is always in the conversation when talking about the next big thing in indoor cycling. With over 4000 structured workouts, real-life riding footage, racing, and a custom workout builder, Rouvy might offer the most ‘bang for your buck’ out of any training app, as it costs just $10 per month.

Combining the virtual world with reality, Rouvy puts you onto real-life roads all around the world, taken from the GoPro of a real-life rider. Rouvy then matches your smart trainer of the gradient, and it feels like you’re actually riding up the Stelvio. Few other training apps – if any – can match the real-life riding experience of Rouvy. And with so many workouts to choose from, you won’t be struggling to increase your fitness using this app.

Perhaps the biggest downside of Rouvy is its outdated racing system in which drafting doesn’t really exist. Every race turs into an individual time trial, so it’s not much of a race at all. Rouvy also lacks the gamified experience of other apps like Zwift, but many users will prefer the real-life feel anyway. Overall, Rouvy is an incredibly unique training app that creates an augmented reality experience unlike any other – it’s definitely one to try.

RGT Cycling

Price: Free (Premium: $14.99/month)

Free (Premium: $14.99/month) Features: Mix of virtual and reality, the ability to upload custom virtual courses, and a unique physics model and racing experience

Mix of virtual and reality, the ability to upload custom virtual courses, and a unique physics model and racing experience Platform: iOS, Apple TV, Android

One of the few free training apps is RGT Cycling, a unique app with a whole new level of user input and customisation that has become the favourite of many. Called Road Grand Tours, RGT Cycling is like other training apps in that it has a few virtual roads to ride on, and a massive library of workouts to choose from. The virtual routes include rides up the Stelvio, and the city circuit of the most recent Road World Championships in Leuven, Belgium.

RGT Cycling has races on offer every day of the week, and a unique physics model that includes a simulation of braking, drafting, and cornering. No other training apps have these features, which helps RGT Cycling stand out. The app is constantly updated using feedback from its public forums and Discord chats, and an ever-improving physics model has convinced many riders to stay.

Perhaps the most unique feature of RGT Cycling is its ‘Magic Roads.’ These are virtual roads created for you when you send a GPX file to RGT Cycling, and it converts it to a virtual road in less than 24 hours. This is a great tool for entertainment and exploration, but can also be an amazing way to virtually ride somewhere in the world that you’ve never been. You can even ride a stage of the Tour de France, preview the National Championships course, or upload the GPX of your target event and familiarise yourself with every climb, descent and turn. Magic Roads are an amazing feature for pre-riding and course reconnaissance, and one that has even been utilised by professional teams under travel restrictions.

BKool

Price: $10/month

$10/month Features: Immersive indoor training including workouts, real-world routes, customisable avatars, and more

Immersive indoor training including workouts, real-world routes, customisable avatars, and more Platform: Mac, Windows, iOS, Apple TV, Android

BKool attempts to blur the virtual with reality, creating a realistic user experience for indoor cycling. One of the most underrated training apps available, BKool shares many features with other indoor cycling apps, such as the ability to upload your own virtual routes. There are hundreds of workouts to choose from and plenty of user customisation such as choosing your own kits and bikes. You’ll even earn experience points for completing miles, just like you would in Zwift.

One of the best features of BKool is its massive variety of routes to choose from, including professional racecourses and realistic city rides. You can head into the Ardennes for a tough training session or pedal around London or Sydney on one of BKool’s virtual routes. Available on all the usual platforms, BKool costs $10 per month and is one of the most valuable apps out there.

How to choose a Zwift alternative

Virtual vs reality

In all the above training apps, some tend towards the virtual world while others tend towards reality. Apps like Zwift and RGT Cycling are more based in the former, while Rouvy and Peloton are much more real. Which do you prefer? Do you want to simulate outdoor riding, or play a cycling game with power-ups, experience points, and customisable avatars? The gamified apps add a whole new level to the complexity of indoor cycling which can help or hinder. It’s a steep learning curve to understanding the physics, timing, and reactivity in the game, but once you get the hang of it, it can be a lot more fun than virtually pedalling up an Italian hill.

Training vs racing

What is more important to you: individual training, or group rides and racing?

Your answer will tell you a lot about what app(s) you will prefer, whether it’s TrainerRoad or Zwift. To maximise your indoor cycling experience and not waste a single pedal stroke, individually focused apps such as Wahoo Systm and TrainerRoad are the best options. But if you want to ride in groups, challenge friends on KOMs or in races, and be surrounded by other people (even if it’s just in a virtual world), then you need a connected and sociable app like Zwift or RGT Cycling. These indoor cycling apps help you connect with others, explore virtual worlds together, and challenge each other on mountain tops or in the sprint on the Champs-Élysées.

Social or solo riding

Social connection is a human need and one that is fully stressed in some indoor cycling apps, and almost ignored in others. The hermit-like nature of apps TrainerRoad or Wahoo Systm can be extremely off-putting to some riders. Complete the workouts and you’ll certainly get faster and maximise the efficiency of your training, but at what cost? On Zwift or RGT Cycling, you’ll be able to ride with others and race against strangers on virtual roads around the world. The training won’t be as specific or precise, but I can almost guarantee that you’ll have a lot more fun, which could lead you to doing it more (if actually at all), which for many, will also yield greater results.