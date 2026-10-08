Hunt joins the ultra-wide crowd with new 5AM Gravel Limitless race wheels

News
By
Published

The wheels feature a 27mm internal width optimised for 50mm tyres and a claimed weight of 1,317g

Hunt gravel wheels riding shot in BMC bike on gravel
(Image credit: Hunt)

Nothing evidences modern gravel racing as clearly as the cohort of aero gravel wheels that have launched in the past few years.

We've seen ultra-wide aero gravel wheels from the likes of Zipp and Enve, and now British brand Hunt has joined the party with its new 5AM Gravel Limitless wheels, or 5AMG for short.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Emily Tillett
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.