Hunt joins the ultra-wide crowd with new 5AM Gravel Limitless race wheels

Nothing evidences modern gravel racing as clearly as the cohort of aero gravel wheels that have launched in the past few years.

We've seen ultra-wide aero gravel wheels from the likes of Zipp and Enve, and now British brand Hunt has joined the party with its new 5AM Gravel Limitless wheels, or 5AMG for short.

That extra width isn't just about accommodating bigger tyres. By creating a wider rim profile, the transition between a high-volume tyre and the carbon rim is smoother, helping to reduce aerodynamic drag.

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The wheels have been used in racing for a couple of months now, and we've already had them in the wind tunnel as part of our recent CN Labs showdown where we put some of the latest deep-section gravel wheels to the test.

Hunt 5AMG (Aero Mullet Gravel) Limitless Ti_UD (Image credit: Hunt)

It's well known that wider tyres are well suited to rough terrain, offering greater comfort and control, but their increased size also makes them naturally less aerodynamic. That leaves wheel designers needing to create rims wide enough to accommodate increasingly large gravel tyres while still minimising aerodynamic drag, and without adding too much weight in the process.

So, how has Hunt gone about solving that problem?

Hunt 5AMG Limitless wheels set up (Image credit: Hunt)

The reverse mullet

According to Hunt, the 5AMG Limitless was designed to balance several competing demands from aerodynamic efficiency and low weight to tyre protection and stability in changing wind conditions.

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The result is a wheelset with a deeper, wider front wheel where clean airflow matters more, and a shallower, narrower rear wheel where Hunt has prioritised weight and responsiveness.

The front rim is 54mm deep and 45mm wide, while the rear is 49mm deep and 38mm wide.

Both have a 27mm internal rim width and the brand has optimised the wheels for 45mm and 50mm tyre setups, though they are compatible with 40-60mm hookless tyres.

Hunt 5AMG Limitless 27mm internal rim width (Image credit: Hunt)

Keeping the weight down

The more aero a wheelset is, the heavier it tends to be, so keeping the weight down was another priority for Hunt.

There are two build options built around the 'Aero Maximised' rim with the option of carbon or stainless steel spokes. The carbon-spoke version has a claimed weight of 1,317g per pair, while the stainless steel version comes in at 1,447g.

The stainless steel version uses Pillar Super Wing bladed spokes with internal nipples, which Hunt says have been designed to minimise turbulence and make this its most aerodynamic stainless steel spoke and hidden-nipple combination to date.

The 5AMG Limitless Ti_UD carbon spoke version was the lightest wheelset in Hunt's own wind tunnel testing and also recorded the lowest drag.

Hunt has also used its Limitless technology which incorporates a low-density polymer filler in the rim's bead which it says allows them to create a wider rim profile without adding significant weight.

Hunt 5AMG Limitless rim bead with tyre (Image credit: Hunt)

No pinch flats

Pinch flat protection was another consideration, with the 5AMG using extra-wide rim beads measuring 9mm at the front and 5.5mm at the rear. This is significantly wider than most wheels on the market, even gravel wheels.

Hunt says the wider beads help 'fend off race-ending pinch flats' while also adding structural strength to the rim profile to protect against rock strikes.

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order the new 5AMG wheelsets now, with delivery slated for December 1st.

Hunt offers a lifetime crash repair or replacement policy, too.

The pricing is as follows: