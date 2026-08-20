In our latest foray to the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub wind tunnel, and the latest edition of Cyclingnews' Labs wind tunnel testing. The Hunt 5AM Limitless Ti_UD Carbon Spoke wheelset came out on top as the fastest UCI-legal road wheels on the market.

The wheels beat big-name rivals from some of the world's best cycling brands, including Reserve, Scope and DT Swiss. If you are looking to upgrade your wheels and fancy a set of Hunts, then you'll want to check out the Hunt Summer Sale. You can grab up to 40% off some of our favourite tried-and-tested wheelsets, and although the 5AM Limitless aren't included, there are some big deals to be had on many of Hunt's excellent wheels.

Shop the Hunt Wheels Summer Sale, and grab up to 40% off.

Below you'll find all the information on the Hunt Summer Sale discounts, and be sure to click the 'View Details' section, where you'll find a brief rundown on each wheel and links to our expert reviews. With some marked as limited stock, I'd suggest that if you have your eye on a particular wheelset, you pull the trigger fast.

The highlighted deals are from the US Hunt Summer Sale, but for those in the UK, the Hunt Summer Sale has plenty of equally appealing discounts.

Below you'll also find the best prices on Hunt wheels from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.