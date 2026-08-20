The Hunt Summer Sale has discounts of up to 40% on some of the best wheelsets we've ever tested
Hunt recently walked away with the top spot in our wind tunnel testing, and some of the brand's best sellers are available at their best-ever pricing
In our latest foray to the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub wind tunnel, and the latest edition of Cyclingnews' Labs wind tunnel testing. The Hunt 5AM Limitless Ti_UD Carbon Spoke wheelset came out on top as the fastest UCI-legal road wheels on the market.
The wheels beat big-name rivals from some of the world's best cycling brands, including Reserve, Scope and DT Swiss. If you are looking to upgrade your wheels and fancy a set of Hunts, then you'll want to check out the Hunt Summer Sale. You can grab up to 40% off some of our favourite tried-and-tested wheelsets, and although the 5AM Limitless aren't included, there are some big deals to be had on many of Hunt's excellent wheels.
Shop the Hunt Wheels Summer Sale, and grab up to 40% off.
Below you'll find all the information on the Hunt Summer Sale discounts, and be sure to click the 'View Details' section, where you'll find a brief rundown on each wheel and links to our expert reviews. With some marked as limited stock, I'd suggest that if you have your eye on a particular wheelset, you pull the trigger fast.
The highlighted deals are from the US Hunt Summer Sale, but for those in the UK, the Hunt Summer Sale has plenty of equally appealing discounts.
Below you'll also find the best prices on Hunt wheels from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.