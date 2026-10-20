"OK Garmin" - Voice control comes to bike computers with surprise new launch of three head units

Garmin has announced a new suite of products out of the blue today, including a new flagship Edge 1060 smart bike computer. All of the new products are up and live on the brand's website now.

A new Edge 1060 and Edge Explore 3 and Explore 3 Plus bike computers have arrived, along with a new Tacx Nēra smart trainer with Zwift Cog and Click functionality. Garmin owns Tacx, in case you were wondering why that was included.

Until now, the Edge 1050 has been the American brand's flagship computer. Considered one of the best bike computers, it launched back in June 2024.

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The 1060 appears to build on its offering with a new built-in microphone and speaker, amongst other features which we get into below.

The Explore 3 is a more affordable unit which prioritises navigation features for non-racers or serious trainers. It will be available in two variants, with the 'Plus' model featuring a built-in microphone and speaker too.

Garmin Edge 1060

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Edge 1060 (specs here) supersedes the 1050 unit, which is a powerhouse in its own right. As Garmin's flagship unit up until now, the 1050 is packed with features, too many to list here.

The 1060 is $100 more expensive than the 1050, with one of its key upgrades being a built-in microphone and speaker to facilitate hands-free voice commands.

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Garmin says riders will be able to keep their hands on the bars whilst using the computer. The words 'OK Garmin' will activate the voice control feature (video below), allowing users to operate the system using their voice. It will also be possible to exchange voice messages with other Garmin Messenger app users and play them via the unit if desired.

There are also new built-in navigation features, including route options and previews, the ability to select points of interest up ahead, road closure alerts, and 'free flow routing' which helps find routes with the fewest number of stops.

Some training and user interface upgrades have also been implemented; the workout and home screen are now interactive and customisable. Reverse charging is also supported to provide another device with power in an emergency.

Battery life is claimed to be 20 hours in demanding use cases and up to 60 hours in battery saver mode.

The Edge 1060 currently has an SRP of $799.99 / £699.99, which makes it the most expensive computer on the market.

Edge 1060 is the Cycling Computer That Listens to You | Garmin - YouTube Watch On

Edge Explore 3 and Edge Explore 3 Plus

(Image credit: Garmin)

Following on from the Edge 1060 are the Edge Explore 3 and Edge Explore 3 Plus models, which build on what is presumably the outgoing Edge Explore 2 unit.

The Explore Plus model has also gained a microphone and speaker like the 1060 so that riders can use voice control, and that is probably the headline when it comes to the model.

Navigation features have also been upgraded, with route options and upcoming points of interest to choose from. There are also road hazard alerts, free flow routing and pin drop navigation.

The Edge Explore 3 has a claimed 16-hour battery life in intense use, while the Plus variant has 14 hours. Garmin claims up to 48 hours of battery life for both units in battery saver mode.

In terms of other features, there are New Garmin coach training plans, eBike and smartwatch compatibility, live track and incident detection features and real-time carbon footprint data.

The Edge Explore 3 currently has an SRP of $399.99 / £349.99

The Edge Explore 3 Plus currently has an SRP of $499.99 / £429.99

Tacx Nēra with Zwift Cog and Click

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has also slotted a new indoor smart trainer into its Tacx trainer range in the form of the Nēra, which will sit alongside the Neo 3M and 2T models.

This is a unit available with a pre-installed cassette, or the Zwift Cog and Click unit fitted for easy virtual shifting.

Specification-wise, the Nēra looks solid; it has built-in Wi-Fi, multidirectional movement, a claimed within 1% power accuracy rating, and 2,200 watts max power capacity.

There's a race mode to help guarantee a smooth online racing experience, and users gain access to free Tacx Training library workouts via the brand's app.

The Nēra unit has an SRP of $999 / £859.99