MVDP gives his bike sponsor some extra promotion on the Paris-Roubaix finish line

The racing season is nearly upon us, and with it comes plenty of changes - from riders and staff to kits and tech.

Our latest cycling quiz is all about the latter of that list, specifically the most important component of all, the bike! Most WorldTour teams switch bike sponsors every few years, or even more frequently, so it's often hard to keep track of who is riding what. That's why we thought it would make for a good quiz!

Can you name each WorldTour team's 2026 bike sponsor? We'll give you a generous 15-minute time limit to tackle this trivia test, and as per usual, there are hints available – log in to your Cyclingnews or sign up via the top right corner of the page.

As always, feel free to let us know how you got on in the comments section below, and be sure to check out our quiz hub for more cycling trivia challenges like this one.

Best of luck!

(Image credit: Future)