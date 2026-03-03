SCOTT Sports promo codes for Mar 2026 | 50% OFF
FAQs
Does SCOTT Sports offer free shipping?
Yes, US orders over $50 (excluding orders that include bikes, skis, ski boots, or avalanche packs) come with free ground shipping as standard, which should arrive within 4 - 14 business days. For bikes, SCOTT can ship to the 48 contiguous US states for a flat $75 fee, whilst e-bike shipping will cost $95. Both bikes and e-bikes are shipped via FedEx Ground, which should arrive in 5 - 11 business days (including assembly time before dispatch). Any orders containing skis, ski boots, and avalanche packs will incur a flat $20 fee.
Does my SCOTT bike come with a warranty?
As standard, SCOTT bikes are offered with a 5-year warranty if you register your product, falling to 3 years if you don't either register or take your bike to be serviced before the first 3 years are up. Your warranty protects you against manufacturer faults and defects (not including any damage resulting from wear and tear or regular use), meaning you can arrange free repairs or replacements if your product isn't up to scratch. You can find more info on your bike's warranty on the SCOTT Sports website.
What are the benefits of registering my bike with SCOTT?
Once you've purchased a bike from SCOTT, you can register your model to extend the frame warranty by two years for a total of up to 5 years' coverage against faults and defects. Registration is quick, free and easy - just head to the dedicated portal on the brand's site and enter your serial number to get started.
Can I return my SCOTT Sports order?
Yes, but the returns policy differs between the online store and different in-person branches. For online orders, you can return all full-priced items for any reason within 30 days of the date of your purchase. Your item will need to be unused and sent back in its original packaging with all originally included accessories to be eligible.
You can create a return via the brand's site to generate a pre-paid shipping label and save on return costs, except for bikes and e-bikes, which will need to be collected - this can be arranged free of charge by contacting SCOTT's service team. If you prefer, you can also arrange to drop your bike off to your nearest store, but you'll need to check that branch's return policy (and ideally get in touch to notify them before you do).
SCOTT Sports Saving tips
Shop the sales
Like many sports brands, SCOTT Sports is no stranger to a sale, and offers up to 50% off items across its range in a number of sales throughout the year. We've seen these sales pop up around key seasons such as spring and summer, as well as major holidays like Labor Day, President's Day and Black Friday. We'll update this page with new sales and savings info whenever it's available, so check in before every order for the best chance to save.
Apply for SCOTT PRO
Are you a sports professional looking to save on your purchases? The SCOTT PRO Program lets industry professionals, including ski instructors, winter sports workers, cycling and outdoor industry workers and snowmobile athletes sign up for discounts on all non-bike purchases, with discount rates dependent on the product and current program offers, and only available on products related to the industry you work in.
If you work in cycling, whether that's at a competitive level or just an administrative position for a recognised brand, you can apply through the dedicated form on the brand's site for a chance to save. Note that accounts are only for personal use - discounts are worked out on a case-by-case basis, and you are not permitted to share info on discounts publicly if you do receive a saving.
Become an affiliate
Have you got a website where you could recommend SCOTT Sports to others? You can sign up for the affiliate program through the brand's site to generate referral links, then place them on your site to earn up to 8% commission back on every sale made through the link. This is an easy way to make a little extra from your online presence by promoting a brand you rate - just apply through the brand's site to get started.
Sign up to the mailing list
If you want to keep up with the latest news from SCOTT Sports, you can sign up for the brand's email mailing list free through the site. Just provide your chosen email address through the sign up field, and as well as the latest info on promotions and products direct to your inbox, you'll also receive a one-off code when you first join for 15% off your next order.
How to use SCOTT Sports promo codes
- Take a look through the SCOTT Sports promo codes listed on this page and choose one to use.
- Click the "Get code" button next to the offer in question to open a new tab where you code will be revealed.
- Copy it to your clipboard for later, then head back to your previous tab, which will now have loaded the SCOTT Sports website.
- Add the products you want to purchase to your cart as you go, then head to the checkout when you're ready to order.
- Log in to or create your account, then find the field marked "Promo code" and paste in your code.
- Click "Apply", then double-check that your order total has been amended accordingly.
- Continue through the checkout to confirm and place your order including your discount.
About Scott Sports
SCOTT Sports was first founded back in 1958 by Charley French when he invented the first aluminium ski pole (which quickly replaced traditional bamboo and steel). The brand went on to enter the motocross market in 1970 before producing its first cycling products in 1989, starting with the industry's first aerodynamic handlebar (which helped Greg Lemond win the 1989 Tour de France).
SCOTT went on to produce its first mountain bike suspension in 1991, first carbon fiber mountain bike (the Endorphin) in 1995, and the Genius mountain bike in 2003, which boasted full suspension, three shock-absorption modes and helped Thomas Frischknecht's win the marathon event at the World Championships.
The brand hasn't stopped innovating and expanding its range, going on to produce its first e-bike in 2011 in conjunction with Bosch, and branching out into helmets, running shoes and sporting apparel in the following years. Here at Cycling News, we keep a close eye on what the brand produces - we count models like the Scott Addict RC Ultimate amongst the best road bikes around, plus we rate the Scott Cadence Plus helmet as one of the best road bike helmets and aero cycling helmets you can buy.
If you're looking to save on your next order with the esteemed cycling brand, you can find all the latest SCOTT Sports promo codes on this page, along with a number of handy saving tips to help you lock in the lowest prices on your order. Check in whenever you're considering heading to the checkout - we keep this page refreshed with discounts and helpful info whenever we find the, so you can always find the best offers and advice in one place.
