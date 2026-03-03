SCOTT Sports promo codes for Mar 2026 | 50% OFF

FAQs

Does SCOTT Sports offer free shipping? Yes, US orders over $50 (excluding orders that include bikes, skis, ski boots, or avalanche packs) come with free ground shipping as standard, which should arrive within 4 - 14 business days. For bikes, SCOTT can ship to the 48 contiguous US states for a flat $75 fee, whilst e-bike shipping will cost $95. Both bikes and e-bikes are shipped via FedEx Ground, which should arrive in 5 - 11 business days (including assembly time before dispatch). Any orders containing skis, ski boots, and avalanche packs will incur a flat $20 fee.

Does my SCOTT bike come with a warranty? As standard, SCOTT bikes are offered with a 5-year warranty if you register your product, falling to 3 years if you don't either register or take your bike to be serviced before the first 3 years are up. Your warranty protects you against manufacturer faults and defects (not including any damage resulting from wear and tear or regular use), meaning you can arrange free repairs or replacements if your product isn't up to scratch. You can find more info on your bike's warranty on the SCOTT Sports website.

What are the benefits of registering my bike with SCOTT? Once you've purchased a bike from SCOTT, you can register your model to extend the frame warranty by two years for a total of up to 5 years' coverage against faults and defects. Registration is quick, free and easy - just head to the dedicated portal on the brand's site and enter your serial number to get started.

Can I return my SCOTT Sports order? Yes, but the returns policy differs between the online store and different in-person branches. For online orders, you can return all full-priced items for any reason within 30 days of the date of your purchase. Your item will need to be unused and sent back in its original packaging with all originally included accessories to be eligible. You can create a return via the brand's site to generate a pre-paid shipping label and save on return costs, except for bikes and e-bikes, which will need to be collected - this can be arranged free of charge by contacting SCOTT's service team. If you prefer, you can also arrange to drop your bike off to your nearest store, but you'll need to check that branch's return policy (and ideally get in touch to notify them before you do).

SCOTT Sports Saving tips

Shop the sales

Like many sports brands, SCOTT Sports is no stranger to a sale, and offers up to 50% off items across its range in a number of sales throughout the year. We've seen these sales pop up around key seasons such as spring and summer, as well as major holidays like Labor Day, President's Day and Black Friday. We'll update this page with new sales and savings info whenever it's available, so check in before every order for the best chance to save.

Apply for SCOTT PRO

Are you a sports professional looking to save on your purchases? The SCOTT PRO Program lets industry professionals, including ski instructors, winter sports workers, cycling and outdoor industry workers and snowmobile athletes sign up for discounts on all non-bike purchases, with discount rates dependent on the product and current program offers, and only available on products related to the industry you work in.

If you work in cycling, whether that's at a competitive level or just an administrative position for a recognised brand, you can apply through the dedicated form on the brand's site for a chance to save. Note that accounts are only for personal use - discounts are worked out on a case-by-case basis, and you are not permitted to share info on discounts publicly if you do receive a saving.

Become an affiliate

Have you got a website where you could recommend SCOTT Sports to others? You can sign up for the affiliate program through the brand's site to generate referral links, then place them on your site to earn up to 8% commission back on every sale made through the link. This is an easy way to make a little extra from your online presence by promoting a brand you rate - just apply through the brand's site to get started.

Sign up to the mailing list

If you want to keep up with the latest news from SCOTT Sports, you can sign up for the brand's email mailing list free through the site. Just provide your chosen email address through the sign up field, and as well as the latest info on promotions and products direct to your inbox, you'll also receive a one-off code when you first join for 15% off your next order.

How to use SCOTT Sports promo codes