Muc-Off coupon codes for March 2024

By Claire Sharpe
last updated

Save more on bicycle cleaning supplies, frame protection, and clothing with our 11 verified Muc-Off coupon codes.

Don't miss 20% off your first order with this promo code at Muc-Off
Ends: Sat, Mar 30, 2024
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 29 Mar 2024 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Don't miss 10% off site wide by redeeming this coupon code at Muc-Off
Ends: Thu, Mar 28, 2024
Take 10% off all items by applying this promo code at Muc-Off
Ends: Thu, Mar 28, 2024
Don't miss 15% off your first purchase by signing up to the Muc-Off newsletter
Ends: Wed, Jan 1, 2025
Grab 30-day returns at Muc-Off
Ends: Tue, Dec 31, 2024
Don't miss free shipping on items over $50 at Muc-Off
Ends: Mon, Dec 30, 2024
Take up 75% off clearance items in the Muc-Off sale
Ends: Fri, Apr 5, 2024
Grab up 30% off all easter sale items at Muc-Off
Ends: Tue, Apr 9, 2024
Get bicycle items at Muc-Off from only $2
Ends: Sun, Dec 29, 2024
Check out motorcycle items at Muc-Off starting at $2
Ends: Sat, Dec 28, 2024
Don't miss 60% off bike frame protection in the Muc-Off sale
Ends: Wed, Apr 3, 2024
FAQs

Do Muc-Off do free delivery?

For US customers, your order will be eligible for their free shipping option when you spend over $50. Under this threshold, their standard shipping option will incur a cost of $10.  

When is the next Muc-Off sale?

Muc-Off has sales throughout the year with key sales dates such as New Year, Easter, Summer, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas. On top of this, they also have flash sales where you can find discounts of up to 40% on some of their favorite products. These are only on for a few days so don’t miss out on some of their great deals.  

What kind of Muc-Off deals are available?

Muc-Off offers a lot of opportunities for you to save on your next purchase. If you’re on the hunt for the best deal available, keep an eye on this page as we update regularly with the most up-to-date information out there. Equally, you can find some great offers on the Muc-Off homepage, simply scroll to find one that works for what you need.  

Are there Muc-Off bundles?

Yes. You can get your hands on the ultimate bike care kit at an affordable price when you shop with Muc-Off. They have a myriad of products that will keep your bike in the best possible condition but will also enable you to save money compared to purchasing each product individually.  

Can Muc-Off Bike Cleaner be used on cars?

When it comes to bike cleaning, Muc-Off is at the top of the list with purpose-made products for both bicycles and motorbikes. Their motorbike range would be better optimized for use on cars. Their bicycle range is created to remove tough dirt and grime while still protecting the more delicate paintwork on a bike frame. 

What is the Muc-Off return policy?

If you’d like to return your Muc-Off order, you have up to 30 day from the date of purchase to send it back. All returned items must be in the original, unused condition and with the original packaging intact to be eligible for a full refund. Please note that Muc-Off are unable to cover any return delivery costs that may be incurred. 

Hints and Tips

Subscribe to the Newsletter: If you haven’t already, subscribe to the Muc-Off newsletter to receive the most up-to-date information on flash sales and great deals right to your inbox. As well as this, they have also given exclusive promo codes from time to time so you can save on your favorite products right away. 

Build A Bundle: Save on their unbeatable products by building your own unique bundle perfect for your bike. If you purchase 6 or more items, you will get 30% off your order total helping you to keep your bike in check no matter what your budget is. 

Refills and Concentrate: Muc-Off are committed to reducing plastic waste and creating eco-friendly as part of their Project Green initiative. You can purchase refills of products like their Bio Drivetrain Cleaner in reduced plastic packaging and for a fraction of the cost. They also have concentrates of their Bike Cleaner for you to dilute and refill at home in exchange for a saving and a reduction in packaging.

Clearance Savings: Spend less on Muc-Off jerseys, gloves, frame protection, and more when you shop in the Muc-Off clearance section. While you will rarely find their cleaning supplies in here, there are discounts of up to 75% on items like MTB clothing and tubeless valves. If you’re interested in their expanded range, it’s worth keeping an eye on this section for the best saving opportunities.  

How to Use Your Muc-Off Coupon Code 

  1. Choose which of our Muc-Off promo codes you'd like to redeem and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 
  2. Copy the code to your clipboard, then head to the Muc-Off website to start shopping. 
  3. Add all the products you want to buy, then click on your bag when you're ready to buy. 
  4. Review your order and once you are happy go to checkout.  
  5. Paste your preferred Muc-Off coupon code into the “Discount code or gift card” box and tap “Apply.” 
  6. Check that your discount has been applied. Once you’re happy that it has, go ahead and complete your order. 
Claire is a level three MTB guide, founder of All Terre Adventures bike club, and a mainstay of the Bristol cycling scene. She rides road, gravel, MTB, and commutes by bike to work at Beryl, a cycle and electric scooter sharing scheme, so is well versed in all things cycling. All her bikes, and there are a fiar few of them, are named after famous women. Britney Gears, Miley Vitus, Dusty Springfield etc.

About Muc-Off

Muc-Off is renowned around the world as one of the best bike care products with their distinctive pink label becoming commonplace in bike stores and mechanics workshops everywhere. Starting with their signature eco-friendly Bike Cleaner, the Muc-Off range has grown considerably since 1994 to encompass bike chain lubes, a pressure washer, mountain bike clothing, tubeless valves, and more. Muc-Off has forges innovative partnerships working with pro teams such as Ineos Grenadiers to create the most efficient bike chain lubricants possible. For riders everywhere, this means you can get products for your bike that are good enough for the pro peloton. But expert performance doesn’t come at an axtortionate cost with Muc-Off. Their reasonably priced products can be yours for a steal with our hand-tested Muc-Off coupon codes and our handy tips and tricks for the very best deals on bike maintenance products. 

Written by

Claire Sharpe Claire Sharpe Contributor

