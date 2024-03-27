Jenson USA promo codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Jenson USA offer free shipping? Yes, Jenson USA offers free shipping to the contiguous 48 states on most orders over $50. Some bulkier items may incur an extra delivery charge, but Jenson USA will advise you of this when you place your order.

When is the next Jenson USA sale? You can find some great deals throughout the year with Jenson USA. Their annual bike sale gives shoppers 15% off a wide range of their most popular bikes and the Jenson USA Black Friday event is unmissable. We have seen discounts of up to 65% on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.

Is there a Jenson USA military discount? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Jenson USA military discount code available at this time. However, you can still save on your next purchase with the best of our Jenson USA promo codes and savings tips.

Does Jenson USA have their own payment plan? Yes, Jenson USA also has its own payment plan offer called Jenson Pay. It can take just seconds to apply for up to $5,000 credit, without a hard credit check. Once accepted, you can pay just using your phone number – no need to remember a long card number and other details. If you pay the statement in full before the due date, there are no fees and no interest payable.

Does Jenson USA price match? Yes, you can apply for a price match from Jenson USA via the ‘Found a lower price? Request a price match’ field found on every product page. Jenson USA will endeavor to match a lower price for the same in-stock item.

Why is my Jenson USA promo code not working? Some of Jenson USA’s promo codes are valid for one full-price item for a limited time, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use has not expired. You can’t usually combine promo codes with other offers either. If it’s been applied, you should see it reflected in your price column.

Does Jenson USA accept returns? If you would like to return your latest Jenson USA purchase, you have up to 90 days from the date of purchase to send it back. All returned items must be in their original packaging including boxes and tags. Please note that racks and wheels will incur a return cost of $38.99 and bike frames will have a return charge of $23.99. If you return an item used, it’s subject to an additional 20% restocking fee.

Hints and Tips

Jenson Pay Benefits: Jenson Pay gives you 5 points per dollar spent, which is automatically applied as a discount the next time you use Jenson Pay to pay for an order meaning you don’t need to search for a Jenson Pay coupon. You can checkout and pay with your phone number meaning you don’t have to remember unique card details. If you shop at Jenson USA regularly, signing up for the Jenson Pay credit card could be right for you.

Pick Up In-store: Based out of Riverside County in Southern California, Jenson USA has a physical presence as well as its website. You can browse its stock in person, get expert advice and shop for store-only items that aren’t available over the web. You can also book your bike in for maintenance or repair. For reference, the Jenson USA flagship store location is in Corona, CA, close to Interstate 15.

Newsletter Benefits: Jenson USA’s newsletter will keep you updated on all things bike, including the latest products to arrive and cycling life. You’ll also receive advance notice of upcoming specials, sales and events. Plus, once you subscribe Jenson USA offers 15% off one full-priced item next time you order.

Jenson USA Social Media: If you follow Jenson USA on their social media platforms, you will have everything they have to offer right at your fingertips. From their latest sales to exclusive discounts and special offers, their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter platforms will give you all the details you need to claim the best deals.

How to Use Your Jenson USA Promo Codes

Found a product you’d like to buy on Jenson USA’s sales pages? Here’s how you can use one of our Jenson USA voucher codes to save yourself an extra bit of cash on that product!