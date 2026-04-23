How We Source Coupon Codes and How To Use Them

Cycling News has been covering professional cycling since 1995, and we pride ourselves on having a greater presence at races than any other media outlet. Our team are cyclists first, writers second, and many of us have extensive experience in workshops, on shop floors, and even building frames. In short, we know the sport inside and out, and test products meticulously to offer the most detailed, objective and unbiased opinion we can give.

You’ll find a number of coupon pages here on Cycling News, which list codes and deals from a range of brands. These pages include discounts on bikes, gear and accessories, as well as saving tips and sales insights to help you get the best price on your next purchase. On this page, we break down how our voucher pages work, why we offer and how we find codes, how you can use them, and what to do if you run into any issues.

Why do we offer coupon codes?

As the name suggests, at Cycling News, we keep up to date with all the latest from the world of cycling. Our team rigorously tests products, leaning on their experience and expertise to provide as detailed and unbiased an account as possible. Naturally, following this by partnering with brands we trust and bringing our readers savings on the products we’ve covered felt like a no-brainer. You’ll only find coupon pages for brands our team approves, and although we work closely with those brands to bring you exclusive savings, our coupons content remains completely independent and impartial - just like our reviews.

How we source coupon codes

Cycling News has a dedicated Coupons team, who work hard sourcing codes and updating pages to ensure they display the most recent deals and info. We curate all of our pages ourselves - no third-parties are involved in sourcing our codes and deals, or in creating surrounding content.

To find codes, we leverage connections with affiliate networks and trusted brands to source exclusive offers. Our team also scours retailer and competitor websites, making sure we haven’t missed out any additional codes or helpful ways to save, from sales and shipping info to membership programs and military discounts. The best codes and deals are then added to our pages, which are refreshed on a regular basis.

As part of the Future PLC family, we have access to a central technology platform (Hawk), which lets us simply and effectively list all this information in one place and powers our voucher pages. If you want to find out more about how coupons work at Future PLC, you can visit the Future PLC website.

How to use a coupon code

Using one of our codes is simple. First, find a code you want to use on one of our pages and click the large button found next to the offer details - this will either read “Get Discount” or “Get Code”. Once you’ve clicked the button, a new tab will open displaying a pop-up box and details on how to use your code.

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If the button read “Get Code”, you’ll see a code revealed in the center of your new tab. Copy it to your clipboard or make a note of it - you will need to add it in the relevant field when you go through the checkout process and apply it to your cart. If the button read “Get Discount”, you will not see a code - simply the message “No code needed”. This means that your savings are applied automatically, and should already be visible once you reach the checkout screen.

Whichever kind of deal you choose, your old tab will now redirect to the relevant brand’s website. Head here to start shopping. If your offer applies to specific products (i.e. 10% off road bikes), bear this in mind as you add items to your cart to guarantee your code remains applicable. When you’re ready to order, review your cart and proceed to the checkout.

At the checkout, you should see any applied discounts and be able to add codes. If your savings have yet to show, find the promotional code field, paste your code here and apply it to your order, double-checking that your total has been amended before finalizing your purchase. The location of the promotional code field varies depending on the brand you’re shopping with, but it can almost always be found before you provide payment details. You can find more brand-specific guidance on applying your code on our individual coupon pages.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

Our team works hard to ensure that every code you see on Cycling News has been tested before it is uploaded - we regularly check codes at the checkout to ensure they’re accepted by brands, and we don’t include any user-specific or one-time use codes that might not work for everybody. Despite our best efforts, however, there may be times when codes don’t work as expected.

Your first port of call should be to check the terms and conditions of the individual offer you want to redeem. Go back to the page where you found your code, where you should see some text that reads “See Terms & Conditions”. This is usually found underneath the offer summary and the “Get Code” or “Get Discount” button. Click this to open the terms and conditions, where you’ll find details of any specific requirements you’ll need to meet to redeem this deal.

Conditions can vary from deal to deal, but may include verifying your status (i.e. as a student or member of the military), meeting a minimum spend total (i.e. $50 off when you spend $300 or more), or buying certain combinations of items in the same order (i.e. free accessories with every e-bike). If your cart doesn’t currently meet all of these conditions, you will need to amend it accordingly in order to apply your discount.

Although our team does their best to keep on top of any changes to our deals, sometimes codes can expire or their terms be changed before we are able to update our page. If you still encounter issues after confirming that you meet the specified conditions, you can contact our team here at Cycling News. Please detail the individual code you were trying to use, the page it was listed on, and the issue you ran into, and our team will get in touch to help as soon as they’re available.

How do we make money?

Whenever you use a coupon code listed on Cycling News, we may receive compensation in the form of commission if you go on to make a purchase.

When one of our readers clicks on one of our deals, a cookie is dropped and the user is redirected to the brand’s site. If that user then makes a purchase, the cookie tells the retailer that they’ve come through Cycling News, and we earn a share of the order total back in commission. The amount of commission we earn depends on the retailer and our relationship with them.

Using this model means we can offer coupons to our customers free of charge. You won’t pay any fees to add your chosen code to your basket - you’ll simply pay the final order total once your discount has been applied.

Our parent site, Future PLC, has in-depth terms and conditions that detail the different ways that we make money across the group's publications. You can also read more about Future PLC on the Future website.