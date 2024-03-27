Ribble Cycles coupon codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Ribble Cycles do free shipping? Because Ribble is based in the UK, they are unable to offer a free shipping option. The price of delivery for US orders will be made clear during the checkout process as it is dependent on the product ordered and its destination.

Do Ribble bikes come assembled? Each Ribble bike is hand-assembled in our workshop by one of their mechanics. It is then inspected by another member of the workshop team before being partially disassembled so it would fit in its box for shipping. You will need to fit the wheels, handlebars, seatpost, and saddle yourself when the bike arrives. They have a guide with pictures on their website to make it as simple as possible.

Is there a Ribble Cycles sale? Yes. They have sales events during the bigger sales periods of the year including Black Friday. If you are looking for a Ribble Cycles deal outside of these periods, you can shop in their dedicated sales page and outlet stores for discounts of up to 30% on some of the biggest names in cycling.

Do Ribble Cycles bikes come with warranty? Ribble-branded frames and forks all come with a 3-year warranty to protect against faults and damage. Other Ribble-branded components come with a 1-year manufacturing warranty. If your product is from another manufacturer, it will be subject to their warranty policies and not Ribble Cycles.

What’s the Ribble Cycles returns policy? When you purchase a bike from Ribble Cycles you can use the bike for a 30 day test period and if you don’t like it, you can return it. Think of it as a 30 day test ride, and if you’re not happy at the end you can send it back. You’ll need to retain the original packaging and return before the 30 days is up to make use of the promotion and return of the bicycle is at your own expense. For returns, exchanges and where cleaning is required, fees will be applied on a case by case basis and exceptions do apply such as if you have a Custom Colour bike.

Hints and Tips

30-Day Test Ride: Worried about fully committing to a brand-new bike? You can ride a Ribble Cycles bike for up to 30 days, and if you don’t like it, you can return it. To take advantage of this offer, you need to keep hold of the original box to return the bike in. The original box must be used, and the returned bike must be clean and disassembled as it was when it was received. There are charges, such as a courier to return the bike and a restocking fee.

Shop the Sale: Find the best deals on some of their most popular products when you shop in their permanent sales page. Here, you can find road, gravel, and electric bikes suited to every kind of riding with discounts of up to 30%. If you’re looking for an even better deal, they also have an outlet section where you can take a look at their ex-demo and ex-display bikes for a fraction of the cost.

E-Bike Rental: Fancy trying out an e-bike before you commit? Ribble Cycles has paired with several e-bike hire businesses so you can make sure it’s the right fit for you before you dive in with a bike of your own. This means you can enjoy the fun of an e-bike without having to blow up your budget.

How to Use Your Ribble Cycles Coupon Code