FAQs

Does Ride1Up offer free shipping? All orders shipped within the contiguous US are free of charge. The brand chooses whichever shipping company offers them the best price in your area, usually defaulting to FedEx, UPS, or LTL. Orders should arrive in 1 - 6 business days.

Does Ride1Up price match? Yes, the e-bike brand offers a 30-day price match guarantee, meaning if they lower the price of the same model within 30 days of you making your purchase, you can get in touch with their customer service team and they will refund you the difference.

What is the Ride1Up return policy? Most e-bikes are covered by Ride1Up's 30-day return policy. You will need to get in touch with their customer support team to organize a return, and you will need to cover the cost of return shipping. If your bike needs cleaning or repairing, this will be deducted from your refund total. Note that e-bikes should be left assembled, and if you have not unboxed your order, it will be counted as a cancellation and you will need to pay a $250 restocking fee.

How do I contact Ride1Up? If you want to speak with the Ride1Up customer service team, you can call them on 1-877-RIDE1UP. Alternatively, you can get in touch via their social media accounts. You can find them on FaceBook, Twitter and Instagram.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Ride1Up sales: Like many big brands, Ride1Up runs sales throughout the year, with big promotions around key events such as Christmas, Black Friday and New Year's, and smaller offers available year-round. Watching out for sales can save you as much as $300 off selected models.

Shop open box/returns: Ride1Up offers a range of open-box bikes for sale, which can save you as much as 20% off the usual price of selected models. Each bike offered through the open box section has been returned, and the discounted price will depend on the condition. If you don't mind some minor cosmetic blemishes, it's a great way to save, and all bikes purchased through this section are covered by a full 1-year Ride1Up warranty.

Test ride a bike: Not sure if an e-bike model is for you? Take it for a spin with the Ride1Up test ride scheme. You can book in for an appointment with selected independent retailers free of charge. Find your nearest test ride center by heading to the Ride1Up website and entering your ZIP code.