The Pro's Closet discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does The Pro’s Closet pay for shipping? As standard, The Pro’s Closet doesn’t offer free shipping. Their RideFast Shipping costs $135.00 to have your bike delivered. They do occasionally offer free shipping during promotional periods like Black Friday, so it is worth shopping around traditional sale periods to take advantage of that.

Does The Pro’s Closet have sales? They do have a Winter and Summer sale where you can find the best of the season up for grabs at discounted prices. They also hold a Black Friday event each year where you can find discounts of between 40% and 50% on wheels, frames, and everything in between.

Do The Pro’s Closet bikes come with a warranty? The Pro’s Closet Bikes do not come with a warranty unless otherwise stated. This is because most manufacturer’s warranties only cover the original buyer of the bicycle from new. They do offer a 30-day returns policy and their Certified Pre-Owned bikes are all meticulously inspected, restored, and serviced.

Do The Pro’s Closet bikes come built? The Pro’s Closet calls their delivery method RideFast Shipping. All their bikes arrive tuned meaning you won’t need to adjust like the gearing for example. The bike arrives mostly pre-assembled and they claim they will get you riding in 15 minutes. The bike will arrive with a torque wrench and they have a video guide you can follow to assemble the bicycle.

What’s The Pro’s Closet returns policy? The Pro’s Closet has a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t like your bicycle, or it doesn’t meet your expectations, or the fit isn’t quite right, they will gladly take it back. To begin the process you can contact their Ride Guides or call them at 866-401-9636. The cost of shipping will be deducted from your final refund amount.

Hints and Tips

The Pro’s Closet Notifications Icon: The Pro’s Closet website has a notifications bell next to the checkout icon. Always make sure you click it to see if a promotional offer has been added or get a heads up on a sale on a particular brand. For example, we last had one to direct us to a sale on Look road and gravel bikes.

The Pro’s Closet newsletter: The Pro’s Closet newsletter will get you a generous $40 off your first purchase over $200 when you register to receive it. The newsletter is also the best way to hear about any sales or promotional offers they are running as they will usually share that news with the mailing list first.

Trade in a bike from The Pro’s Closet: If you have already purchased a bike from The Pro’s Closet within 18 months, or you decide you would like to upgrade your bike further down the road, you can trade your bike. If has already been through their Certified Pre-Owned process then the trade-in value of your bike can be found in your account for 18 months and will automatically adjust until it expires. You can use that value against your next bicycle. The final amount will be pending an inspection from their team.

How to Use Your The Pro’s Closet Coupon Code