Rad Power Bikes discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Rad Power offer free shipping? Yes, Rad Power will ship your e-bike for free within the 48 contiguous states and to Canada. It will also ship parts and accessories for free if the value is over $150; under $150, there’s a $10 shipping charge payable. Some large accessory items and replacement batteries may incur an oversize shipping charge. Please note that most orders for in-stock items are shipped within 2 working days to US addresses and 4 days to Canada. You can expect a longer delivery time for separate lithium-ion batteries.

Which delivery companies does Rad Power use? Rad Power uses FedEx Ground for most deliveries, but may use UPS for some accessories. You’ll be able to track your delivery on the delivery company’s app and website once it’s in transit. Some deliveries to California use Seko and require a contact email and phone number.

Does Rad Power ship to Hawaii or Alaska? Unfortunately, Rad Power does not currently ship outside the 48 contiguous states.

Does Rad Power Bikes ever have sales? Yes. You can find some of the best savings during Rad Power’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. In previous years, we have seen discounts of up to 50% and savings of over $1000. You can keep up to date with the date of their next sale by signing up for the Rad Power newsletter.

Why is my Rad Power Bike promo code not working? Some Rad Power promo codes are valid for a limited time, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use has not expired. You can’t usually combine promo codes with other offers either. If it’s been applied, you should see it reflected in your price column.

Can I return an order? Yes, if the packaging is unopened, you can request to return your Rad Power e-bike within 30 days of receipt. There’s a $149 return fee payable. If you’ve ridden your bike less than 20 miles, you can also return it. There’s the same $149 fee payable, plus a restocking fee of 30% of the e-bike’s value. You can return an accessory unused for a $10 shipping fee, plus a 30% restocking fee.

Hints and Tips

Delivered Fully Assembled: Rad Power Bike’s offers delivery and assembly to certain zip codes for a small fee (area dependent). If this sounds like something that could be helpful to you, take a look at the ‘Rad Mobile Service & Delivered’. From there, you can double-check this service is available in your area and arrange for your new bike to be delivered ready to ride.

Keep Your Bike In Great Condition: Rad Power has over 650 local service partners who can deal with everything from a flat tyre to a full service. This is a great way to keep your bike running for as long as possible no matter what your riding style is.

Rad Power Bikes Offers: Rad Power Bikes posts all its best offers and deals on the Rad Deals page on its site. There you can get money-off deals, freebies, and even information about possible subsidies in your local area.

Replacement Keys: If you lose your key, Rad Power can provide another one for a $15/$20 fee. You’ll need to quote the key number embossed on the lock on your e-bike. Alternatively, Rad Power can find the right replacement key from your original order number. However you lose your key, at least you can be comfortable in the knowledge you won’t have to purchase an entire new lock!

Read Rad Power’s assembly instructions online: Rad Power bikes normally require assembly on receipt before you can ride them. There’s extensive help online, including manuals and videos. If you’re still stuck after that, you can contact their customer service team who will be happy to help you in any way they can.

How to Use Your Rad Power Bikes Discount Code

If you’ve found a bike or other item you want to buy on Rad Power’s site, here’s how you can use one of our Rad Power voucher codes to save yourself an extra bit of cash on that product.