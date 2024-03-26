Competitive Cyclist coupon codes for March 2024

Competitive Cycles FAQs

Does Competitive Cyclist offer free shipping? Yes. If you live in the contiguous 48 states, Competitive Cyclist will usually offer free shipping on most orders over $50. Bulkier items such as complete bikes and hazardous items such as batteries may be excluded.

Is there a Competitive Cyclist military discount available? Yes. Military on active duty, retirees, veterans, and military spouses and family members can all receive a 20% Competitive Cyclist discount to use on your next purchase. Please note that some products are excluded from this offer.

Does Competitive Cyclist offer a keyworker discount? Yes. Competitive Cyclist extends the same level of discount to nurses, medical providers, hospital workers, first responders and teachers as to military personnel.

Can I buy a Competitive Cyclist gift card? Yes, Competitive Cyclist sells Gift Cards and eGift Cards, with a minimum value of $25 and a maximum of $3,000 for its eGift Card.

Does Competitive Cyclist price match? No, but its prices are usually among the best available for the products it sells and you can often find a promotion that will lower the price.

Why is my Competitive Cyclist promo code not working? If you’re not seeing your promo code reflected in the price you’re paying, make sure that you have an eligible product in your cart. Some Competitive Cyclist promo codes may not be available except on full-priced items or have other specific exclusions.

What is the Competitive Cyclist’s return policy? If you would like to return your latest Competitive Cyclist purchase, you have up to 30 days from the delivery date to send your items back at a flat rate of $6.99. Returned new and unused items are eligible for a full refund to your original payment method, however, if your product has been used, you can only receive your refund in the form of store credit.

Hints and Tips

Competitive Cyclist’s Gearheads: If you’re not sure about a product or have a specific question, Competitive Cyclist has a dedicated customer support team. Their experts are called Gearheads and they’re available by phone, chat, text or e-mail to answer your queries.

Sign Up For Email: Competitive Cyclist will offer a 15% discount on one full-priced purchase when you sign up to receive the brand's official emails. You’ll also be the first to learn about their latest sales, newest products, and exclusive Competitive Cyclist discount codes.

Join Expedition Perks: Expedition Perks is Competitive Cyclist and Backcountry’s loyalty scheme. When you sign up, you will earn points on all your purchases across both sites, with double points on own-brand purchases and more, which can be redeemed against future purchases. On top of that, you can also enjoy a birthday treat in the form of an exclusive Competitive Cyclist promo code which can range from 10% to 20% depending on how much you spend.

Shop the Sale: Spend less on your next purchase by shopping in the dedicated Competitive Cyclist sales section. With discounts of up to 45%, you can find reduced prices on bikes, men’s and women’s clothing, bike essentials, and bike components. Everything you need for the next racing season.

How to Use Your Competitive Cyclist Coupon Codes

Found a product you’d like to buy on Competitive Cyclist? Here’s how you can use one of our voucher codes to save yourself an extra bit of cash on that product!