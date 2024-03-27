Decathlon coupon codes for March 2024
FAQs
Does Decathlon offer free shipping?
Yes. If your order is over $49, it will become eligible for their free standard shipping option. This only applies to specific products so it is important to make sure that all of your items are eligible if you would like to claim their free delivery option.
Do Decathlon deliver built bikes?
Decathlon describes their bikes as 90% assembled by their workshop team. When your new bicycle arrives you need to attach the pedals, adjust the tyre pressure, and position the handlebars and saddle height to fit you. Each bike comes with a short manual and there is an online video guide to assist you through the process.
When is the next Decathlon sale?
If you’re looking for the best deals Decathlon has to offer, you can find them during some of the key sales dates of the year such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. During those sales, you can find discounts of up to 75% off a variety of products. Should you miss these sales, you can shop in their dedicated sales section for reduced prices on some of their most popular items.
Are Decathlon discount codes available?
Yes. We pride ourselves on having the most up-to-date Decathlon coupons and deals available.
How does Decathlon Buy Back work?
Decathlon will buy back bikes for resale in their Second Life marketplace. You first use their online form to get a quote that will be valid for 30 days. Next you need to go into a store for a final inspection of your bike and to confirm the amount offered. The final amount will be added to your Decathlon account as credit which you can use towards your next purchase.
Can I make a free return with Decathlon?
If you would like to return your Decathlon bike, you have up to 90 days to send it back. All returned items must be in their original, unused condition and in the original packaging, Products such as clothing and footwear are eligible for their free return service, however, bigger items like bikes, tents, and gym equipment will incur a return cost that Decathlon cannot cover.
Hints and Tips
All-Year-Round Sales: You don’t have to wait for end-of-season sales to grab a bargain from Decathlon. The Deals area of their website offers big discounts on products year-round. The website says “up to 40% off” but we noticed some products with even bigger reductions than that. They are all limited in stock, so if you see something you like in the right size, it’s a good idea to grab it fast.
Second-hand Savings: As part of their dedication to sustainability, Decathlon offers a Buy Back scheme and, once refurbished, those items are added to their Second Life store. Each item is fully refurbished by their expert team and given a grading do describe the amount of wear. Like-new bikes with minimal wear will pop up here with a discount so it’s worth keeping an eye on.
Newsletter Benefits: Sign up for the Decathlon newsletter to stay up-to-date with their latest products, sales, and offers. All you need to do is click the ‘Sign Up’ button at the bottom of the page to start receiving Decathlon’s best updates.
Free Returns: If you’re looking to return clothing or footwear, you can do so free of charge. These smaller items are eligible for their free returns service; simply contact their customer service team to get the ball rolling.
How to Use Your Decathlon Coupon Code
- Choose one of our Decathlon promo codes you'd like to use and click "Get Code" to reveal it.
- Copy the code for later, then head to the Decathlon website and start shopping.
- Add the items you want to your basket as you go. Once you’ve finished shopping click on your basket to place your order.
- Click on “Add a voucher code" in the top right-hand corner.
- Paste your preferred Decathlon coupon code into the designated box and your discount will be applied.
- Review your items and once you are happy with your choices click “Proceed securely to checkout.”
- Add the correct shipping address and select your shipping method. To confirm it, click “Validate delivery.”
- Select the payment method and log into an associated account if using PayPal or Klarna.
- To finish your order press “Pay securely now.”
Claire is a level three MTB guide, founder of All Terre Adventures bike club, and a mainstay of the Bristol cycling scene. She rides road, gravel, MTB, and commutes by bike to work at Beryl, a cycle and electric scooter sharing scheme, so is well versed in all things cycling. All her bikes, and there are a fiar few of them, are named after famous women. Britney Gears, Miley Vitus, Dusty Springfield etc.
About Decathlon
Decathlon was founded in 1976 with the belief that the best sports products should be accessible to everyone. Fast forward to today and they have 2,080 stores in 56 countries helping people of all ages access sports equipment, including cycling goods, across the world. Their cycling range includes their own brands such as B-Twin and Triban bicycles which prioritise comfort and functionality. Their Van Rysel road cycling brand includes performance bikes, cycle clothing and even indoor trainers. The Van Rysel range has hit out on the pro circuit with their 2024 sponsorship of the AG2R squad, who will be riding its RCR Pro bike. True to their mission to make sports products accessible, Decathlon offers reasonable workshop services to keep your bike rolling, a second life program employing reduce, repair, recycle principles and accept Cycle to Work schemes. Cycling enthusiasts can save on their next purchase with our tried-and-tested Decathlon coupon codes, sales tips, and expert savings advice.
