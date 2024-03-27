Decathlon coupon codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Decathlon offer free shipping? Yes. If your order is over $49, it will become eligible for their free standard shipping option. This only applies to specific products so it is important to make sure that all of your items are eligible if you would like to claim their free delivery option.

Do Decathlon deliver built bikes? Decathlon describes their bikes as 90% assembled by their workshop team. When your new bicycle arrives you need to attach the pedals, adjust the tyre pressure, and position the handlebars and saddle height to fit you. Each bike comes with a short manual and there is an online video guide to assist you through the process.

When is the next Decathlon sale? If you’re looking for the best deals Decathlon has to offer, you can find them during some of the key sales dates of the year such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. During those sales, you can find discounts of up to 75% off a variety of products. Should you miss these sales, you can shop in their dedicated sales section for reduced prices on some of their most popular items.

Are Decathlon discount codes available? Yes. We pride ourselves on having the most up-to-date Decathlon coupons and deals available.

How does Decathlon Buy Back work? Decathlon will buy back bikes for resale in their Second Life marketplace. You first use their online form to get a quote that will be valid for 30 days. Next you need to go into a store for a final inspection of your bike and to confirm the amount offered. The final amount will be added to your Decathlon account as credit which you can use towards your next purchase.

Can I make a free return with Decathlon? If you would like to return your Decathlon bike, you have up to 90 days to send it back. All returned items must be in their original, unused condition and in the original packaging, Products such as clothing and footwear are eligible for their free return service, however, bigger items like bikes, tents, and gym equipment will incur a return cost that Decathlon cannot cover.

Hints and Tips

All-Year-Round Sales: You don’t have to wait for end-of-season sales to grab a bargain from Decathlon. The Deals area of their website offers big discounts on products year-round. The website says “up to 40% off” but we noticed some products with even bigger reductions than that. They are all limited in stock, so if you see something you like in the right size, it’s a good idea to grab it fast.

Second-hand Savings: As part of their dedication to sustainability, Decathlon offers a Buy Back scheme and, once refurbished, those items are added to their Second Life store. Each item is fully refurbished by their expert team and given a grading do describe the amount of wear. Like-new bikes with minimal wear will pop up here with a discount so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Newsletter Benefits: Sign up for the Decathlon newsletter to stay up-to-date with their latest products, sales, and offers. All you need to do is click the ‘Sign Up’ button at the bottom of the page to start receiving Decathlon’s best updates.

Free Returns: If you’re looking to return clothing or footwear, you can do so free of charge. These smaller items are eligible for their free returns service; simply contact their customer service team to get the ball rolling.

How to Use Your Decathlon Coupon Code